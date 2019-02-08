Al menos 13 personas murieron este viernes durante un tiroteo en varias favelas del centro de Río de Janeiro, la ciudad más emblemática de Brasil y que vive una ola de violencia desde mediados de 2016, confirmaron fuentes oficiales. El suceso ocurrió en tres barriadas pobres situadas en el bohemio y turístico barrio de Santa Teresa, en el centro de Río de Janeiro.
Las víctimas murieron durante un enfrentamiento con agentes del Comando de Operaciones de la policía en el marco de una operación contra el tráfico de drogas en la región, en la que diversas organizaciones criminales se disputan el control. La Secretaría de Seguridad Pública de Río de Janeiro confirmó que, además de los 13 muertos, una persona se encuentra ingresada, aunque no precisó cuál es su estado de salud.
En las redes sociales, la Policía Militar de Río informó también de que fueron decomisados tres fusiles, seis granadas y doce pistolas. Tras los Juegos Olímpicos de 2016, el estado de Río de Janeiro, uno de los más violentos de Brasil, vive continuos enfrentamientos entre bandas rivales, milicias y policías.
El Gobierno del anterior presidente, Michel Temer, decretó el año pasado la intervención del Ejército en el área de seguridad del estado de Río de Janeiro, pero la presencia de los militares no resolvió los problemas estructurales de violencia en la región, según han denunciado diversas organizaciones de defensa de los derechos humanos.
De acuerdo con el laboratorio de datos Fogo Cruzado, una plataforma que ofrece un mapa de los enfrentamientos en la ciudad, durante 2018 se registraron 9.651 tiroteos en Río de Janeiro y su zona metropolitana, lo que supone un 61 % más respecto al año anterior. Además del incremento en el número de tiroteos, la ONG señaló que entre febrero y diciembre de 2018 también aumentaron en un 40 % las muertes de civiles en acciones policiales mientras que los homicidios "apenas" se redujeron un 5,5 %.
