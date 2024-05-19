Robert Fico, el primer ministro eslovaco, ya está fuera de peligro tras el intento de asesinato

Actualizado:
La vida del primer ministro eslovaco, el nacionalista Robert Fico, está ya fuera de peligro, pero el paciente necesita tiempo para recuperarse, según informó este domingo el hospital donde fue ingresado en estado grave el miércoles tras recibir cuatro disparos.
