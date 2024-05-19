Newsletters

Estás leyendo: Robert Fico, el primer ministro eslovaco, ya está fuera de peligro tras el intento de asesinato

Público
Público

Robert Fico, el primer ministro eslovaco, ya está fuera de peligro tras el intento de asesinato

UH
UH.

Actualizado:

La vida del primer ministro eslovaco, el nacionalista Robert Fico, está ya fuera de peligro, pero el paciente necesita tiempo para recuperarse, según informó este domingo el hospital donde fue ingresado en estado grave el miércoles tras recibir cuatro disparos.

¿Te ha resultado interesante esta noticia?

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público