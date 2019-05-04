Salvini pide el babi obligatorio en colegios para tener "orden y disciplina"

El ministro del Interior de Italia y líder de la ultraderechista Liga, Matteo Salvini, afirmó hoy que le gustaría que el babi fuera obligatorio en los colegios para favorecer mayor "orden y disciplina", lo que ha generado polémica porque el uniforme escolar obligatorio recuerda en el país a tiempos de Benito Mussolini.
"Me gustaría que volviera el babi obligatorio para evitar que haya niños con una sudadera de 700 euros y otros de tercera mano porque no pueden permitírsela", dijo Salvini en un acto en Pisa, en la región de la Toscana.
"Sé que habrá quien ponga el grito en el cielo y diga que recuerda al 'Duce', pero un país mejor se construye también con orden y disciplina", añadió. Tras las afirmaciones de Salvini, el presidente de la asociación nacional de directores de colegios, Antonello Giannelli, consideró que el uniforme obligatorio no es algo prioritario.
"Volver a imponer el babi obligatorio es posible. Pero la emergencia ahora en los colegios es otra, los centros escolares tienen que ser examinados para ver si los suelos y los techos no presentan problemas porque cada semana se cae algo", aseguró a los medios.
Por su parte, el presidente de la Toscana, Enrico Rossi, subrayó que "el problema de la igualdad y del acceso a los estudios no se resuelve con la vestimenta" y criticó que el también vicepresidente del Gobierno hable de "'orden y disciplina', una de las muchas consignas de la propaganda fascista".
Salvini también avanzó que el Ejecutivo italiano, que dirige su formación junto con los antisistemas del Movimiento Cinco Estrellas, trabaja en el diseño de una ley para colocar cámaras de vídeo en las escuelas, incluidas las de educación secundaria, para "defender a los maestros de los imbéciles maleducados".
