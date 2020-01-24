Estás leyendo: Un hombre mata a seis familiares y deja otros dos heridos graves en Alemania

Tiroteo Alemania Un hombre mata a seis familiares y deja otros dos heridos graves en Alemania

El autor de los disparos ha sido detenido por la Policía germana instantes después del suceso. Las víctimas mortales son tres hombres y tres mujeres, de edades comprendidas entre 36 y 69 años, incluidos el padre y la madre del agresor.

Agentes de la Policía alemana en la escena del tiroteo en Rot am See. / Reuters
berlín

Actualizado:

efe

Un hombre de 26 años, de nacionalidad alemana, ha sido detenido como autor del tiroteo ocurrido hoy en la localidad de Rot am See (Sur de Alemania), con un saldo de seis muertos y dos heridos graves, todos ellos miembros de la familia del agresor.

Las víctimas mortales son tres hombres y tres mujeres, de edades comprendidas entre 36 y 69 años, incluidos el padre y la madre del agresor, informaron fuentes policiales. Las otras personas estaban asimismo emparentadas con el autor del tiroteo, que actuó en solitario.

En el ataque resultaron heridas de gravedad otras dos personas, una de las cuales está en situación crítica. Según la fuente policial, el atacante amenazó a dos menores, de 12 y 14 años, asimismo miembros de la familia.

La policía recibió el aviso del tiroteo a las 11:48 GMT por una llamada telefónica realizada por el detenido. Las fuerzas de seguridad se personaron en el lugar unos diez minutos, un local denominado "Deutsche Kaiser", y procedieron a la detención del atacante.

Los hechos ocurrieron en un establecimiento-vivienda cercano a la estación de Rot am See, una población de 5.300 habitantes del estado de Baden-Württemberg, al noreste de la capital del "Land", Stuttgart.

Un centenar de efectivos policiales se desplegaron en la zona. Algunas de las víctimas mortales se encontraban dentro del local y el resto en sus inmediaciones. Según las fuentes policiales, el agresor, quien fue detenido de inmediato, tiene licencia de armas como aficionado al tiro deportivo, habiendo efectuado los disparos con un arma corta.

Tanto el agresor como algunas de sus víctimas vivían en el local donde se produjo el tiroteo. Los primeros indicios apuntaron a un drama familiar, cuestión que se confirmó pocas horas después de producirse el ataque.

