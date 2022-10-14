Newsletters

Seis retratos y seis historias: la vida de las mujeres saharauis

La vida pasa despacio en el desierto, donde reside el pueblo saharaui desde hace casi 50 años, cuando Marruecos invadió sus tierras y los expulsó sin que la comunidad internacional lo impidiera.

    Las cocinas saharauis

    Maina, de 29 años, recoge el desayuno en la cocina de su hogar. Las mujeres saharauis corren a cargo con todas las tareas del hogar: limpieza, cocina y cuidado de los pequeños. La casa de Maina apenas tiene un hornillo y una nevera en la que guardar los pocos alimentos que llegan a través de ayuda humanitaria. Es la jefa del hogar y su hermana, de tan solo tres años, le llama "mamá". "Si te gusta mi casa, imagínate lo bonita que sería en nuestra verdadera tierra", cuenta durante la hora de la cena. 

    La doctora de la familia

    Hay pocas personas que tengan trabajo e ingresos para poder alimentar a sus familias. Es el caso de esta saharaui, Nbuga, médica en el campamento de Auserd. Las jaimas tradicionales, atadas al suelo con cuerdas y de una única estancia, siguen siendo el lugar favorito para muchos. "Los que vienen a mi casa son como mis hijos y yo soy su madre", asegura contenta en su idioma natal, el hasaní. Nbuga lleva toda la vida albergando gente que llega desde todos los rincones del mundo a conocer los campamentos.

    Leyendas del Frente Polisario

    Embarka Brahim Bumajruta, leyenda viva de la lucha saharaui. En su casa vio la luz en 1973 lo que más tarde sería el Frente Polisario, movimiento de liberación de su pueblo y voz legítima de los saharauis en su lucha contra la invasión de Marruecos. Durante la celebración del FiSahara ha querido dejarse ver en diferentes coloquios y charlas sobre la invasión de Marruecos y el papel de la mujer saharaui en la lucha. 

    La piel del Sáhara

    La aridez del desierto seca la piel, la endurece y la hace resistente a las inclemencias. Cuando el sol está en lo más alto, las mujeres se recogen dentro de las jaimas y esperan a que pase el calor. Durante la celebración del FiSahara, que ha coincidido con otras festividades saharauis, las mujeres se acercan a las jaimas de fiesta para maquillarse las manos, charlar y compartir té y leche de camello. Colocadas en ambos laterales de las tiendas, miran expectantes y saludan a todo aquel que pone un pie dentro.

    Un poco de sol y un poco de timidez

    El sol es la excusa perfecta para que las saharauis rehúsen aparecer ante las cámaras. Por lo general vergonzosas, usan la melfa para taparse y que apenas quede a la vista algún resquicio de sus caras. De risa fácil, se tapan la boca con sus pañuelos durante sus carcajadas. Aunque prefieren no aparecer, quieren que sus figuras queden inmortalizadas. En el caso de estas dos mujeres, quisieron aparecer haciendo el típico saludo saharaui.

    El té saharaui

    Las mujeres tienen a su cargo la elaboración del té. Muy azucarado, se sirve caliente y con un toque de menta cada vez que alguien entra en una casa. Además, su elaboración requiere ir pasando el líquido entre los vasos que se vayan a servir. Todo un protocolo que visto desde fuera parece agotador, pero desde dentro es innegociable.

