Miami
La cápsula Dragon Endeavour de SpaceX, con los astronautas de la NASA Robert Behnken y Douglas Hurley a bordo, cayó este domingo de manera controlada en las aguas del Golfo de México al cabo de un viaje de 19 horas desde la Estación Espacial Internacional (EEI).
Tal como estaba previsto y sin problema alguno, la cápsula se posó sobre la superficie del mar con ayuda de paracaídas a las 14.48 (18.48 GMT) en un punto del golfo de México cercano a Pensacola, en la costa noroeste de Florida (EEUU).
El barco Navigator de SpaceX está a solo unas tres millas náuticas del lugar para encargarse de recuperar la nave.
Se trata del final de la histórica misión Demo-2, que se inició el 30 de mayo en Cabo Cañaveral (Florida) y con la que se certificará la capacidad de SpaceX, la compañía de Elon Musk, para realizar viajes espaciales comerciales.
El viaje de Behnken y Hurley fue el primero desde suelo estadounidense y en una nave comercial hasta la EEI desde que en 2011 concluyó el programa de transbordadores de la NASA.
