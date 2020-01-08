Público
Suben a 26 los muertos por los incendios forestales en Australia

Las autoridades han confirmado este martes la muerte de un bombero. Falleció mientras estaba de servicio en un choque entre dos vehículos que la Policía relacionó con los incendios en el estado de Victoria.

El rescatista de flora y fauna de la región australiana de Adelaida Simon Adamczyk sostiene en brazos a un koala después de haberle salvado del fuego | EFE

Las autoridades australianas confirmaron este miércoles la muerte de un bombero a causa de los incendios forestales que arden en el país, lo que eleva a 26 el número total de fallecidos desde septiembre.

La víctima es Matt Kavanagh, de 43 años, que murió el viernes mientras estaba de servicio en un choque entre dos vehículos que la Policía relacionó con los incendios en el estado de Victoria, según dijo la jefa de la oficina de gestión de incendios de este estado, Lisa Neville.

Esta es la tercera muerte que se registra en Victoria a causa de los incendios, que también han causado 20 fallecidos en Nueva Gales del Sur y otros tres en Australia del Sur. La confirmación tuvo lugar mientras los bomberos intentan controlar decenas de focos que siguen ardiendo en el sureste del país antes de que las condiciones meteorológicas empeoren a finales de semana con el aumento de las temperaturas por encima de los 40 grados.

"Tendremos más condiciones meteorológicas difíciles ante nosotros en los próximos días", dijo a la prensa el primer ministro, Scott Morrison, durante una visita a Kangaroo Island, la tercera isla más grande del país, donde por Fin de Año murieron dos personas.

El fuego ha calcinado más de cincuenta casas y casi la mitad de esta isla turística, situada en frente de Adelaida, en la que viven 60.000 canguros, 50.000 koalas y animales en peligro. En total, los incendios han arrasado más de 8 millones de hectáreas en todo el país, lo que equivale a la superficie de Austria, incluidas unas 2.000 viviendas.

