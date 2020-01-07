Un temblor de magnitud 6,6 en la escala abierta de Richter ha sacudido este martes de nuevo el sur de Puerto Rico, después de que este lunes se registrase otro movimiento telúrico de 5,8, informó la Red Sísmica de Puerto Rico (RSPR).
El sismo tuvo lugar las 4.24 horas (8.24 GMT) y con una profundidad de 1 kilómetro, detalló la RSPR en su página web, y aunque inicialmente se emitió una alerta de tsunami para Puerto Rico e Islas Vírgenes, minutos después la RSPR la canceló.
Al igual que el temblor de este martes, el epicentro de este nuevo sismo se registró al sur de Guayanilla y al suroeste de Ponce. Hasta el momento no se ha informado de víctimas en la isla, que sin embargo, ha sufrido cortes de electricidad y comunicaciones en buena parte del territorio.
Se espera poder 'energizar' el país este martes
Puerto Rico permanece este martes sin servicio eléctrico a causa del terremoto de magnitud 6,6 en la escala Richter que sacudió durante la madrugada el territorio caribeño con epicentro al sur de la costa de Guayanilla, municipio meridional de la isla.
La estatal Autoridad de la Energía Eléctrica (AEE) informó a través de su cuenta en la red social de twitter de que se trabaja en la evaluación de los daños causados al sistema y que se espera que se vaya recuperando poco a poco el servicio durante las próximas horas.
El director ejecutivo de la AEE, José Ortiz, detalló que se han reportado daños en la Central Costa Sur y que se evalúan otras subestaciones alrededor de la isla. "De no haber otras situaciones mayores en el sistema, se espera poder 'energizar' temprano durante el día de hoy", afirmó Ortiz.
