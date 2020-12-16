Estás leyendo: Penas de hasta 30 años de cárcel para los cómplices de los atentados de Charlie Hedbo

Terrorismo en Francia Penas de hasta 30 años de cárcel para los cómplices de los atentados de Charlie Hedbo

Tres acusados han sido juzgados en ausencia, pues siguen en busca y captura. Los ejecutores directos de los ataques fueron abatidos por la Policía.

Escena del ataque en París, frente a la antigua sede del Charlie Hebdo. EFE.
Escena del ataque en París, frente a la antigua sede del Charlie Hebdo. - EFE

MADRID

AGENCIA EFE

Los cómplices de los terroristas que en enero de 2015 mataron a 17 personas en sus ataques al semanario satírico Charlie Hebdo y al supermercado judío Hyper Cacher en Francia han sido declarados culpables este miércoles y condenados a penas de entre 4 y 30 años de prisión. 

Tres de los 14 acusados han sido juzgados en ausencia. Son los hermanos Mohamed y Medhi Belhoucine y la única mujer del juicio, Hayat Boumedienne. De los primeros, se sospecha que murieron en Siria tras unirse al Estado Islámico. Todos han sido acusados de complicidad, como suministradores de ayuda logística y financiera a los hermanos Saïd y Chérif Kouachi, ejecutores del ataque contra Charlie, y a Amedy Coulibaly, autor de los otros dos atentados. Todos ellos fueron abatidos por la Policía.

Las condenas más duras incluyeron a dos de los tres acusados que están en orden de busca y captura, Mohammed Belhoucine, que recibió la cadena perpetua, y Hayat Boumedienne, sentenciada a 30 años de cárcel, los mismos que Ali Riza Polat, el único considerado cómplice directo de los tres terroristas.

"Lo que refleja la sentencia es que sin esa nebulosa de personas más o menos cercanas a los terroristas no hay atentado. Que toda persona que participa en esa nebulosa puede ser sancionada de forma muy severa", concluyó al terminar la sesión el abogado de Charlie Hebdo, Richard Malka.

