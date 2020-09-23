parísActualizado:
La Torre Eiffel fue evacuada este miércoles por una alerta de bomba en el interior del monumento, al que se desplazó un equipo de expertos para comprobar su veracidad.
La sociedad que gestiona la torre (SETE) indicó a EFE que la evacuación comenzó hacia las 12.15 horas, y precisó que esa alerta, recibida a través de una llamada telefónica anónima, es la primera de este año.
Desde el pasado 14 de septiembre y hasta el 15 de octubre, el horario normal de apertura de la torre es de 10.30 horas hasta las 18.30 horas.
La pandemia de coronavirus obligó a un cierre por motivos de seguridad durante más de tres meses. Fue el más largo desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial y su reapertura tuvo lugar el pasado 25 de junio.
En ese tiempo, la magnífica torre parisiense aprovechó su simbolismo para unirse a las muestras de solidaridad hacia el personal sanitario y las víctimas del virus con la instalación, por ejemplo, de un cartel luminoso que durante dos horas por la noche enviaba mensajes de apoyo a los afectados.
