Dos personas murieron y seis resultaron heridas este viernes por un tiroteo en una escuela de educación primaria de la ciudad de Torreón, en el norte de México, informó la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública del Estado en la Región Laguna.
Los dos fallecidos son el agresor, un alumno de once años que se disparó un tiro tras el suceso, y una maestra que le daba clase. El suceso tuvo lugar sobre las 08.30 hora locales (14.30 GMT) en en el Colegio Cervantes de Torreón, situado en el estado de Coahuila.
Según la primeras versiones, un menor de once años llevó a cabo un ataque a mano armada en el centro educativo, del que era alumno, al disparar a la maestra y compañeros y suicidarse.
Al parecer el menor llegó al centro escolar armado y se cree que portaba dos armas. "Ya estamos investigando, pero ni el padre del niño sabe como tuvo acceso al arma", dijo a medios el delegado de la Fiscalía del estado de Coahuila, Maurilio Ochoa.
"El niño pidió permiso para salir del aula, tardó, la maestra fue a buscarlo y después vino el ataque"
Explicó que los heridos son cuatro, dos graves y dos estables, entre ellos una maestra. Todo apunta a que la maestra fallecida era la educadora del alumno. Precisó que "el niño pidió permiso para salir del aula, tardó, la maestra fue a buscarlo y posteriormente vino el ataque". Tras conocer el suceso padres de familia llegaron al centro educativo por sus hijos y donde el ambiente era de llanto y crisis nerviosas.
Por su parte, el alcalde de Torreón, Jorge Zermeño Infante, dijo a medios locales que la investigación estaría a cargo de la Fiscalía, organismo que precisará la información del suceso, y recomendó a los demás colegios de la ciudad "revisar las mochilas (bolsas) de los niños" y avisar a las autoridades cuando detecten un comportamiento extraño en un menor.
Según cercanos al alumno, el menor, quien cursaba el sexto grado, tenía buenas notas y era destacado. Tras los sucesos, agentes de seguridad de la Guardia Nacional, Policía Civil, Estatal, Municipal y Metropolitana se apostaron alrededor de la zona para vigilar a alumnos, padres y maestros.
