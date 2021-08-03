Tres buques implicados en un incidente en el golfo de Omán, una las principales rutas petroleras

dubaiActualizado:
Al menos tres buques, con bandera de Hong Kong, Panamá y Vietnam, se han visto hoy implicados en un incidente en el golfo de Omán del que se desconocen los detalles. La entidad de la Marina británica Operaciones Marítimas Comerciales (UKMTO, en inglés), que ofrece información para el comercio marítimo internacional, ha explicado que lo ocurrido es un "potencial secuestro no relacionado con la piratería" y, aunque no ha ofrecido más detalles, ha querido advertir a todos los buques para que tomen precauciones.
La agencia MarineTraffic ha afirmado que los buques con bandera de Hong Kong ("Golden Brilliant") y Vietnam ("ABYSS") perdieron el control, aunque el primero ya vuelve a navegar utilizando sus motores, mientras que del segundo no ha ofrecido más detalles. La empresa Dryad Global ha indicado que el barco con bandera panameña "Asphalt Princess" estuvo involucrado también en el incidente. Además, también ha asegurado que unidades marítimas de la Fuerza Área Real Omaní se han desplazado al lugar de los hechos para averiguar lo sucedido, aunque todavía no han emitido ningún parte.
Por su parte, la empresa de rastreo marítimo TankerTrackers alertó de que "una serie de embarcaciones que aparecen en el mapa AIS (sistema de posicionamiento de embarcaciones) del golfo de Omán no están donde dicen estar". Esta confusión, según la compañía, se debe a "la evasión de sanciones" por parte de diversas embarcaciones que navegan por esta conflictiva zona rica en petróleo.
Los tres buques, según las agencias de seguridad marítima, son petroleros que se encuentran en el golfo de Omán, donde la semana pasada un buque cisterna con bandera liberiana sufrió un incidente todavía confuso que algunos países, como el Reino Unido, atribuyen a un ataque y en el que fallecieron dos personas
(Habrá ampliación)
