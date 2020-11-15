Estás leyendo: Tres heridos en un tiroteo y ataque con cuchillo al norte de Bruselas

Tres heridos en un tiroteo y ataque con cuchillo al norte de Bruselas

Aún no ha confirmado que los autores del ataque estén entre los arrestados.

Un policía monta guardia frente a una comisaría en Bruselas / EFE.

Bruselas

efe

Tres personas resultaron heridas en la tarde del domingo tras un tiroteo y una agresión con un cuchillo en la zona norte de Bruselas, sin que se conozcan aún las circunstancias del ataque, informó una portavoz de la Policía local a la agencia Belga.

La Policía recibió un aviso en torno a las 14.50 hora local por un tiroteo que tuvo lugar en la avenida Louis Bertrand, cerca del parque Josaphat, explicó la portavoz de los cuerpos de seguridad de la zona Audrey Dereymaeker.

"En el lugar se encontraron dos personas con heridas de bala. Aún conscientes, fueron trasladadas al hospital. Su estado de salud no fue comunicado. Nuestros equipos también encontraron a otra persona con una herida de arma de fuego, potencialmente relacionado con el tiroteo. Esta persona también fue llevada al hospital", añadió.

Las fuerzas de seguridad trasladaron a dependencias policiales a varias personas "sin precisar si eran testigos, víctimas o sospechosos", señaló Belga, que también añadió que la Fiscalía de Bruselas ha abierto una investigación y se ha establecido un perímetro de seguridad en torno a la zona del altercado.

Según el diario francófono Sudinfo, los interrogatorios podrían durar toda la noche debido al gran número de personas detenidas y la Policía aún no ha confirmado que los autores del ataque estén entre los arrestados.

