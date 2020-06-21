Estás leyendo: Tres personas fallecen apuñaladas en Reading, aunque la Policía descarta un ataque terrorista

Tres personas fallecen apuñaladas en Reading, aunque la Policía descarta un ataque terrorista

El supuesto agresor fue apuñalando al azar a personas que se encontraban en un parque de la ciudad.

Escena del crimen en Reading, donde tres personas han muerto apuñaladas. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Escena del crimen en Reading, donde tres personas han muerto apuñaladas. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

londres

efe

Tres personas han muerto en la ciudad inglesa de Reading tras ser apuñaladas por un hombre que ha sido detenido por los agentes, en un suceso que, en principio, no tiene relación con el terrorismo, confirmaron fuentes policiales citadas por medios británicos.

El suceso tuvo lugar en un céntrico parque de esa localidad situada entre Londres y Oxford hacia las 18.00 GMT del sábado, poco después de que se hubiera celebrado allí una protesta pacífica antiracista del movimiento Black Lives Matter.

Hasta el lugar se desplazaron agentes especializados de la unidad antiterrorista, pero las primeras impresiones no llevan a pensar que se trata de un acto de esa naturaleza.

Aparte de los tres fallecidos, al menos hay otros tantos en situación grave que fueron llevados a centros hospitalarios, informa la BBC. Este mismo medio cita fuentes fuentes de la seguridad británica para apuntar que el detenido es un hombre de 25 años y que podría ser libio.

Varias patrullas policiales y dos ambulancias aéreas acudieron al parque al producirse las agresiones, al tiempo que se acordonaba ese área y se pedía a la ciudadanía que se mantuviera alejada.

El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson afirmó que sus "pensamientos están con todos los afectados por este terrible incidente en Reading", al tiempo que agradeció la actuación de los servicios de emergencia.

Por su parte, la titular de Interior, Priti Patel, expresó en Twitter su "profunda preocupación" por lo sucedido. En el parque donde se produjeron las puñaladas se había llevado a cabo anteriormente una protesta pacífica anti racismo del movimiento Black Lives Matter, aunque la policía puntualizó que no hay ningún "indicio" que sugiera que ambos eventos guardan relación.

Según algunos testimonios, el supuesto agresor fue apuñalando al azar a personas que se encontraban en el citado parque sentadas en grupos, hasta que al darse cuenta de que la gente empezaba a correr, el individuo trató de huir de la zona.

