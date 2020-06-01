Estás leyendo: Líderes de izquierdas rechazan la llegada de tropas de EEUU a la frontera de Colombia y Venezuela

Público
Público

Tropas norteamericanas Líderes de izquierdas rechazan la llegada de tropas de EEUU a la frontera de Colombia y Venezuela

La agrupación iberoamericana Grupo de Puebla califica como ilegal el acuerdo entre la Embajada de Estados Unidos en Colombia y el Ministerio de Defensa de ese país.

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. / EFE/EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. / EFE/EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

COLOMBIA

PÚBLICO

La agrupación iberoamericana de líderes progresistas, Grupo de Puebla, ha rechazado la llegada de tropas norteamericanas a la frontera de Colombia y Venezuela, ya que califican de ilegal el acuerdo entre la Embajada de Estados Unidos en Colombia y el Ministerio de Defensa de ese país.

 A través de la declaración pública, el movimiento que reúne a representantes de 13 naciones, rechazó la medida que involucra la llegada a Colombia de militares en varias zonas de conflicto, entre ellas, algunas localizadas en la frontera entre Colombia y Venezuela (Norte de Santander y Arauca). La llegada de la brigada del Ejército norteamericano de "Asistencia de Fuerza" se produciría los primeros días de junio.

Según ha explicado el grupo en su declaración, "este acuerdo, además de ser ilegal -porque viola la exigencia constitucional de una aprobación previa por parte del Senado de la República de Colombia- contribuirá a escalar el conflicto que viven los dos gobiernos, elevar la tensión en sus zonas fronterizas".

Los líderes de izquierdas han expresado su "profunda preocupación"

"Además de convertirse en plataforma de lanzamiento de la ofensiva militar que ha anunciado el presidente Trump contra Venezuela, desestabilizando así la seguridad de hemisferio", recalcó el grupo en su escrito.

Actualmente, el foro internacional está compuesto por 41 líderes y lideresas de 13 países, que incluye a Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, México, Uruguay, España, Argentina, Bolivia, Perú, República Dominicana, Panamá y Paraguay.

Entre los miembros, destacan nueve expresidentes, dos representantes de gobiernos y cinco excandidatos presidenciales, además de congresistas y excancilleres de la región.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público