Trump, absuelto en el 'impeachment' por el asalto al Capitolio

El Senado de Estados Unidos absuelve al expresidentes en su segundo juicio político.

El expresidente de EEUU Donald Trump ha sido absuelto este sábado por el Senado, bajo control demócrata, de cualquier culpa en el asalto al Capitolio del 6 de enero, una de las jornadas más convulsas de la historia del país y en la que murieron cinco personas.

Los votos republicanos del Senado, constituido como jurado en este juicio político  o impeachment, salvaron a Trump e impidieron que los demócratas se hicieran con suficientes votos para condenarle.

