Trump anuncia una demanda colectiva contra Facebook, Google y Twitter

nueva york
El expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump anunció este miércoles que interpondrá una demanda colectiva contra Facebook, Google y Twitter y sus consejeros delegados para hacerles "rendir cuentas" por lo que considera un ataque a su "libertad de expresión".
En una rueda de prensa retransmitida desde Bedminster (Nueva Jersey), Trump dijo que buscará probar la ilegalidad del veto de sus cuentas, pero también defender la Primera Enmienda de la Constitución y que las Big Tech dejen de "silenciar", "poner en una lista negra" y "cancelar" a los estadounidenses.
Las cuentas de Trump en las redes sociales Facebook y Twitter permanecen suspendidas tras el asalto violento de una turba de sus seguidores al Congreso de EEUU el 6 de enero, algo que ha calificado desde entonces de "censura" y "abuso".
