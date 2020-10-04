Estás leyendo: Trump podría ser dado de alta este lunes tras presentar mejoría de su contagio por coronavirus

"Está evolucionando muy bien y si continúa así volveremos a la Casa Blanca", añadió el médico personal del presidente, Sean Conley.

El médico de Donald Trump habla en rueda de prensa sobre el estado del presidente. REUTERS.
Washington

Actualizado:

efe

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, puede recibir el alta de su convalecencia por covid-19 este lunes, si sus síntomas siguen mejorando y se mantiene activo, con una saturación de oxígeno en sangre adecuada y sin fiebre, indicó Brian Garibaldi, uno de los miembros del equipo médico del hospital militar en el que se encuentra.

Garibaldi indicó este domingo en rueda de prensa desde el hospital militar de Walter Reed que si Trump mantiene su actividad, movilidad y se mantiene sin problemas respiratorios "podría ser dado de alta mañana".

"Está evolucionando muy bien y si continúa así volveremos a la Casa Blanca", añadió el médico personal del presidente, Sean Conley, quien confirmó que el mandatario fue conectado a oxígeno suplementario el viernes por la mañana al experimentar una caída de los niveles en sangre, una caída que se repitió con menor gravedad el sábado.

