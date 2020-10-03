El estado de Trump es "muy preocupante" y "las próximas 48 horas serán críticas", según fuentes de la Casa Blanca

Actualizado:
El estado de salud del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, es "muy preocupante" debido al contagio por coronavirus, según han informado fuentes de la Casa Blanca a los medios de comunicación que cubren habitualmente la información de la Presidencia. Además, han advertido de que "las próximas 48 horas serán críticas".
"Los signos vitales de las últimas 24 horas han sido muy preocupantes y las próximas 48 horas serán críticas para su estado. Aún no estamos en el camino para una recuperación plena", ha explicado la fuente al grupo de prensa de la Casa Blanca.
Ryan Lizza, periodista de Politico, ha asegurado en redes sociales que la información sobre el estado "preocupante" del presidente de EEUU ha sido filtrada por Mark Meadows, jefe de gabinete del presidente.
Estas declaraciones contradicen radicalmente al informe del equipo médico que trata a Trump, que había comparecido apenas unos minutos antes para asegurar que el mandatario evoluciona favorablemente. Según había informado oficialmente la Casa Blanca, el presidente no tiene fiebre, no necesita oxígeno y está trabajando desde el hospital.
Sin embargo, durante la jornada del sábado han aparecido informaciones que ponen en tela de juicio los canales oficiales del Gobierno de EEUU. Por ejemplo, Associated Press ha asegurado que durante el viernes, Trump necesitó oxígeno en la Casa Blanca, lo que provocó su inmediato traslado.
