La ultraderecha alemana se queda sin su primera alcaldía

La ultraderechista Alternativa para Alemania (AfD) se ha quedado sin la que habría sido su primera alcaldía, en la ciudad de Görlitz, uno de sus bastiones del este alemán, en que finalmente se impuso la conservadora Unión Cristianodemócrata (CDU), respaldada por el resto de formaciones políticas.
Sebastian Wippel, candidato de la AfD y vencedor en la primera ronda de las municipales celebradas el 26 de mayo, se quedó en un 44,9%, por detrás de su rival de la CDU, Octavian Ursu, con un 55,1%.
La elección en Görlitz, ciudad con 56.000 habitantes junto a la frontera con Polonia, había despertado gran expectación, ante la perspectiva de que la AfD se alzase ganadora.
Una victoria municipal habría disparado las opciones de la ultraderecha ante las elecciones regionales que se celebrarán el próximo otoño en el "Land" de Sajonia, del que forma parte Görlitz, así como en Brandeburgo y Turingia, asimismo en el este del país.
Contra la candidatura Wippel se habían movilizado el resto de partidos, incluidos los Verdes como la Izquierda, e incluso se había formado un colectivo de cineastas internacionales, que firmaron una carta abierta llamando al voto "por la tolerancia".
La AfD es la tercera fuerza en el Bundestag (Parlamento federal) y tiene escaños en las cámaras regionales de los 16 estados federados del país, pero está categóricamente descartado como aliado político a todos los niveles por los otros partidos políticos.
Las municipales de Görlitz se producen en un momento de gran debilidad tanto para los conservadores de la canciller Angela Merkel como a sus socios de coalición socialdemócratas, no solo de cara a las elecciones del este del país sino también a escala nacional.
Los sondeos situán a los Verdes como primera fuerza en intención de voto, en caso de convocarse elecciones generales ahora, mientras que el bloque conservador quedaría relegado a una segunda posición.
Los socialdemócratas se hundirían en nuevos mínimos históricos y quedarían en cuarta posición, por detrás de la ultraderecha, según una encuesta difundida este fin de semana.
