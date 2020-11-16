Estás leyendo: La Unión Europea analiza la calidad democrática de los estados miembro

La Comisión Europea aconseja una repetición periódica de esta revisión para que se puedan suspender los fondos estructurales a un país cuando se detecte un riesgo de deriva antidemocrática.

Banderas de la Unión Europea ondean frente a la sede de la Comisión Europea en Bruselas. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Banderas de la Unión Europea ondean frente a la sede de la Comisión Europea en Bruselas. REUTERS/Yves Herman.

La Unión Europea pondrá en marcha este martes la primera revisión sobre el Estado de derecho, analizando la calidad democrática, la pluralidad política, la independencia judicial, el respeto a las minorías y la libertad de prensa.

El consejo de ministros de Asuntos Generales de la UE analizará a cada país, empezando este martes con cinco de los estados miembros (Bélgica, Bulgaria, República Checa, Dinamarca y Estonia), según ha informado El País.

Este análisis del respeto al Estado de Derecho surge a partir de un informe elaborado por la Comisión Europea sobre la situación de uno de los valores fundamentales de la Unión Europea.

La Comisión aconseja una repetición periódica de esta revisión para que se puedan suspender los fondos estructurales a un país cuando se detecte un riesgo de deriva antidemocrática que ponga en peligro los intereses financieros de la UE.

"En dos o tres años estaremos en una situación completamente distinta", pronosticaba el pasado viernes Renate Nikolay, jefa de gabinete de la vicepresidenta de la Comisión Europea, Vera Jourova.

