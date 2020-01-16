La Fuerza Aérea de Uruguay está investigando el lanzamiento de un cerdo desde un helicóptero que cayó en la piscina de un chalet de lujo cercano a la costa. El suceso quedó registrado en un vídeo grabado por una de las ocupantes de la casa, a la que se le oye reír al presenciar el impacto del animal contra el agua.
La difusión de las imágenes generó un impacto inmediato en las redes sociales, que cuestionaron el maltrato hacia el animal y el uso de un helicóptero para la broma. Por su parte, la Fuerza Aérea Uruguaya informó del inicio de una investigación con el objetivo de "recabar todos los detalles técnicos del vuelo".
Con las pruebas a la vista, el caso será estudiado por el departamento jurídico de la fuerza para determinar si existió una violación al Código Aeronáutico que rige el espacio aéreo uruguayo.
Si bien las autoridades no identificaron al responsable del vuelo, trascendió que se trataba del empresario argentino de la moda Federico Álvarez Castillo. Sin embargo, y a través de sus redes sociales, el hombre negó ser responsable del lanzamiento del cerdo y dio otra versión de lo sucedido.
"Quiero repudiar este hecho de vandalismo del cual fuimos víctimas mi familia y yo y aclarar que al momento de los hechos nos encontrábamos dentro del hogar cuando sentimos un fuerte ruido en el jardín. Al salir percibimos el acto aberrante que nos llevó a un gran desconcierto por una broma de muy mal gusto. Por tal motivo repudiamos este tipo de acciones y estamos trabajando para que se esclarezca de inmediato esta situación", expresó el empresario en un comunicado.
