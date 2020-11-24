Estás leyendo: Rusia afirma que su vacuna Sputnik V contra la covid-19 es eficaz en un 95%

Público
Público

Vacuna coronavirus Rusia afirma que su vacuna Sputnik V contra la covid-19 es eficaz en un 95%

Según los datos preliminares del segundo análisis, la eficacia de la vacuna rusa después de 28 días es del 91,4%.

Una dosis de la vacuna contra el coronavirus.
Una dosis de la vacuna contra el coronavirus. HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK/ Archivo / EFE/EPA

 madrid

efe

La vacuna rusa Sputnik V mostró 42 días después de la primera dosis una eficacia de más del 95%, según informaron hoy en un comunicado el Centro Gamaleya y el Fondo de Inversiones Directas de Rusia (FIDR).

Según los datos preliminares del segundo análisis, la eficacia de la vacuna rusa después de 28 días es del 91,4%.

Habrá ampliación

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público