"La revisión independiente, además del regulador brasileño, han recomendado que siga el ensayo", afirma la universidad.

Vista de dos ampollas con muestras de la vacuna de Oxford, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE - Antonio Lacerda
londres

público / efe

La universidad británica de Oxford y la farmacéutica AstraZeneca seguirán con las pruebas de su vacuna contra la covid-19 pese a la muerte de un voluntario que participaba en estos ensayos en Brasil.

Oxford explicó en un comunicado, recogido por los medios británicos, que el fallecimiento fue objeto de una "cuidadosa evaluación" en la que no se hallaron elementos que susciten preocupación por la seguridad de la vacuna. "La revisión independiente, además del regulador brasileño, han recomendado que siga el ensayo", destacó la universidad en su nota.

Aproximadamente la mitad de los voluntarios que participan en las pruebas, que tienen lugar también en Reino Unido o la India, reciben la vacuna experimental, mientras que al resto se le administra un placebo.

Las autoridades sanitarias brasileñas informaron este miércoles del fallecimiento de un voluntario, aunque no especificaron de qué forma, ni si recibió la dosis o un placebo. El medio brasileño O Globo recoge fuentes que afirman que el participante no recibió la vacuna contra el coronavirus.

La Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria (Anvisa), vinculada al Ministerio de Salud de Brasil, señaló en una nota que fue "formalmente informada" del suceso el pasado lunes y que seguirá su "evaluación", pese a que confirmó que los ensayos clínicos continúan en el país.

Esta posible vacuna está en la fase 3 de las pruebas clínicas, la última antes de recibir el visto bueno de los organismos reguladores a fin de proceder a inocular a la población.

El pasado mes de septiembre, la Universidad de Oxford reanudó las pruebas clínicas tras ser interrumpidas por un breve periodo de tiempo por la reacción adversa sufrida por un voluntario.

Los expertos que trabajan en esta vacuna son optimistas de que pueda recibir la aprobación de los reguladores a finales de año, lo que permitiría vacunar a los adultos del Reino Unido para abril de 2021, según informó recientemente el diario The Times.

