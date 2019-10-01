Público
Iglesia El Vaticano registra su Secretaría de Estado tras las denuncias sobre sus finanzas

En la operación, las autoridades de la Santa Sede se han incautado de documentación y aparatos electrónicos.

El papa Francisco preside la oración litúrgica de las vísperas del Mes Misionero Extraordinario en la Basílica de San Pedro, en Ciudad del Vaticano. /EFE

Las autoridades del Vaticano se incautaron este martes de documentación y aparatos electrónicos en la Secretaría de Estado de la Santa Sede, después de recibir el pasado verano una serie de denuncias sobre operaciones financieras.

El Vaticano informó este martes sobre esta operación, ordenada por el promotor de Justicia (fiscal) del Estado pontificio, Gian Piero Milano, y por su adjunto, Alessandro Diddi. En la nota, escueta, no se especifica la razón de las denuncias que han propiciado la investigación ni la información que se busca.

La incautación ha tenido lugar en dos entes del Vaticano: la primera sección de la Secretaría de Estado y la Autoridad de Información Financiera (AIF), un organismo de la Santa Sede instituido para la lucha contra el blanqueo de capitales. Los superiores responsables de ambas instituciones habían sido "debidamente" informados.

La operación surge de unas denuncias presentadas al principio del pasado verano por el Instituto para Obras de Religión, conocido como el banco vaticano, y por la Oficina del Revisor General, este último encargado de auditar la administración vaticana. El objetivo es analizar "operaciones financieras llevadas a cabo desde hace tiempo".

