Vehículos quemados y destrozos en las calles en la cuarta noche de disturbios en Francia

Esta nueva jornada de protestas se ha saldado con 1.311 detenidos, si bien los incidentes han sido de menor intensidad.

Madrid

Actualizado:
  • Los bomberos tratan de extinguir el fuego en un autobús en llamas, a 30 de junio de 2021 en Nanterre (Francia)

    Mohammed Badra / EFE / EPA

    1 de 6

    Un autobús arde en Nanterre

    Nanterre es una de los focos de las protestas al ser la ciudad donde falleció Naël, el joven negro muerto a manos de un policía. 

  • Varias personas inspeccionan un local comercial dañado tras la cuarta noche de disturbios, en Marsella a 1 de julio de 2021

    SEBASTIEN NOGIER / EFE / EPA

    2 de 6

    Un local comercial dañado en Marsella

    La cuarta noche de disturbios acumula alrededor de 234 edificios con desperfectos y unos 1.350 vehículos incendiados, según fuentes del Ministerio de Interior citadas por la prensa local.

  • Un grupo de policías camina junto a un coche calcinado en la cuarta noche de disturbios, en Nanterre a 30 de junio de 2023

    Mohammed Badra / EFE / EPA

    3 de 6

    Un coche calcinado en Nanterre

    La noche fue más calmada en la región de París, si bien no dejaron de darse incidentes graves en zonas de la periferia como Seine-Saint-Denis o Nanterre, donde tuvo lugar la muerte del joven Naël.

  • Los bomberos trabajan entre el humo de un autobús que arde en la ciudad de Nanterre, a 30 de junio de 2023

    Mohammed Badra / EFE / EPA

    4 de 6

    Humo provocado por un autobús en llamas

    En la ciudad de Nanterre, una de las que ha registrado incidentes de mayor gravedad en la cuarta noche de disturbios, los bomberos se afanan en apagar las llamas de un autobús calcinado.

  • Una persona observa los destrozos provocados en un local durante la cuarta noche de disturbios, en Marsella a 1 de julio de 2023

    Sebastien Nogier / EFE / EPA

    5 de 6

    Una mujer observa un escaparate destrozado en Marsella

    Cristales rotos, papeles por los aires... Son los desperfectos más visibles en las calles de Marsella tras la cuarta noche de disturbios tras la muerte de Naël a manos de un policía.

  • Los restos de un coche calcinado en la cuarta noche de protestas, en Montreuil a 1 de julio de 2023

    Julien Mattia / EFE / EPA

    6 de 6

    Montreuil amanece con los restos de los disturbios visibles

    Un coche calcinado en Montreuil es tan solo uno de los restos más visibles tras la cuarta noche de disturbios por la muerte de Naël.

