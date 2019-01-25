El jefe del Parlamento venezolano, Juan Guaidó, quien hace dos días se adjudicó las competencias del Ejecutivo como presidente interino, dijo hoy que si las autoridades del país llegaran a meterlo tras las rejas sería un "golpe" de Estado pues, reiteró, su autoridad es "legítima".

"Se ha corrido mucho el rumor de si me van a meter preso o no (...) golpe sería si me llevan, eso es un golpe", dijo a modo de respuesta al jefe del Estado, Nicolás Maduro, que le acusa de golpista por haber jurado como presidente interino.

El autoproclamado presidente encargado ha llamado además a una nueva movilización la próxima semana y a otras dos actividades este fin de semana en contra del Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro, al que tacha de ilegítimo.

En su primera aparición pública desde que juró asumir como presidente interino del país, Guaidó pidió participar este sábado en asambleas populares en los 335 municipios para prepararse de cara a una "gran movilización" la próxima semana, de la que no ha ofrecido mayores detalles.



Guaidó pide sacar a cubanos de la Fuerza Armada

