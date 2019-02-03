Público
Venezuela Mujica aceptaría mediar en Venezuela si el gobierno uruguayo se lo pide

El expresidente ha cargado contra Maduro y Guaidó, aunque sus críticas más feroces han sido para EEUU: "Quieren convencernos con la excusa de la "democracia" como siempre ha pasado antes de una invasión".

El expresidente de Uruguay José Mújica pronuncia unas palabra tras recibir el premio de poesía 'Laurel de Plata'./EFE

José Mujica dijo el pasado viernes que si el Gobierno de Tabaré Vázquez se lo pide aceptaría mediar el conflicto en Venezuela para llegar a una solución pacífica que restablezca el equilibrio democrático y permita la convivencia entre oficialismo y oposición.

El expresidente de Uruguay, José Mujica, ha asegurado en una entrevista en El observador que Estados Unidos no tiene buenos propósitos en Venezuela: "A EEUU le importa un carajo la democracia". 

En cuanto a Nicolás Maduro, el político también se mostró dubitativo sobre la voluntad democrática del presidente electo de Venezuela: "Tampoco. Tal vez no", aseguró durante la entrevista

"La única manera que agarraría (el rol de mediador) es si mi Gobierno me lo pide (...) La democracia se basa en un equilibrio siempre frágil, pero donde la oposición puede convivir con el que eventualmente gobierna. Cuando perdemos ese equilibrio frágil la democracia que nosotros conocemos no funciona", recalcó el exsenador en declaraciones a Radio Sarandí.

Elecciones sin Maduro ni Guaidó

En ese sentido, propuso como salida la realización de elecciones totales, con la participación de todo el pueblo, pero sin tener como candidatos al actual gobernante chavista, Nicolás Maduro, y al líder del Parlamento y autoproclamado presidente interino, Juan Guaidó.

En otras entrevistas, Mujica ha cargado duramente contra EEUU y el gobierno de Trump: "Quieren convencernos con la excusa de la "democracia" como siempre ha pasado antes de una invasión", ha asegurado en unas declaraciones radiofónicas.

