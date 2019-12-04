Público
Cumbre de la OTAN Un vídeo muestra a varios líderes supuestamente burlándose de Trump

En el vídeo colgado anoche por el programa canadiense Power&Politics, puede verse al primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, el mandatario canadiense, Justin Trudeau, con el primer ministro de Holanda, Mark Rutte y la princesa Ana en corrillo aparentemente hablando sobre Trump aunque no lo mencionan.

Trudeau, Macron, Johnson y Rutte conversan sobre Trump en el palacio de Buckingham. (YOUTUBE)

Un vídeo colgado en internet muestra a varios líderes de la OTAN, entre ellos los primeros ministros británico y canadiense junto al presidente de Francia, aparentemente burlándose del estilo poco ortodoxo del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, durante una recepción anoche en el palacio de Buckingham.

Una grabación de la velada ofrecida por Isabel II atribuida al pool que capta las imágenes de los mandatarios difundida por el canal canadiense CBC puso en Twitter una versión editada y con subtítulos, que ha sido visualizada ya por mas de cuatro millones de personas.

En el vídeo colgado anoche por el programa canadiense Power&Politics, puede verse al primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, el mandatario canadiense, Justin Trudeau, con el primer ministro de Holanda, Mark Rutte y la princesa Ana en corrillo aparentemente comentando sobre Trump, si bien no se le menciona directamente.

Vestidos de gala y copa en mano, se oye a Johnson preguntar a Macron: "¿Es por eso que llegaste tarde?", a lo que Trudeau contesta en tono jocoso refiriéndose supuestamente a la tendencia de Trump a alargarse en las ruedas de prensa, lo que también hizo el martes.

Posteriormente, el mismo primer ministro canadiense dice a sus colegas: "Se vio cómo la mandíbula de los miembros de su equipo caía al suelo" (en un gesto de incredulidad).

Entre tensiones internas, los líderes de la OTAN participan este miércoles en un debate sobre el futuro de la organización, tras asistir ayer, martes, a reuniones bilaterales y actos protocolarios en el palacio de Buckingham y el Gobierno británico.

Respuesta de Trump

Posteriormente, durante un encuentro con la canciller alemana Angela Merkel, Donald Trump se refirió a las palabras de Trudeau. Trump dijo: "Ha demostrado que tiene dos caras, pero honestamente creo que es un buen chico".

