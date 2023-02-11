Así ha torpedeado el PP los avances feministas en las últimas dos décadas

madrid
El debate sobre la reforma de la ley del solo sí es sí ha desatado las críticas del Partido Popular al Gobierno. Los populares dicen que la norma del Ministerio de Igualdad "daña" al feminismo. ¿Pero qué ha hecho el PP durante estos años en materia de igualdad?
Hacemos un repaso en el tiempo para ver cómo los populares se han posicionado en las políticas que buscan beneficiar a las mujeres. De votar en contra del aborto a incorporar en el Gobierno de Castilla y León a Vox, que niega la existencia de la violencia de género.
