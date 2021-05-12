Estás leyendo: Se derrumba el principal acceso peatonal a las Casas Colgadas de Cuenca

Se derrumba el principal acceso peatonal a las Casas Colgadas de Cuenca

El principal acceso peatonal a las Casas Colgadas de Cuenca, el edificio más emblemático y popular de la capital, que estaba cortado desde el 26 de abril por la realización de unas obras, se ha derrumbado este miércoles.

Cuenca

Actualizado:
  • El principal acceso peatonal a las Casas Colgadas de Cuenca, el edificio más emblemático y popular de la capital, que estaba cortado desde el 26 de abril por la realización de unas obras, se ha derrumbado este miércoles.

    EFE / José Del Olmo

    1 de 6

    Una llamada avisando del derrumbe

    Fuentes del servicio de emergencias 112 han informado de que la llamada de aviso se ha recibido a las 10:26 horas y en la misma se alertaba de que en el principal acceso peatonal a las Casas Colgadas se había desprendido gran parte del muro, que ha arrastrado rocas y tejas, sin que se produjeran heridos.

  • EFE / José Del Olmo

    2 de 6

    Un incidente sin heridos

    Fuentes de la Policía Local de Cuenca han informado de que el derrumbe se ha producido en un momento en el que los operarios que realizan la obra estaban de descanso.

  • EFE / José del Olmo

    3 de 6

    Zona perimetrada

    El alcalde la ciudad, Darío Dolz, ha explicado que quedan cerradas las tres entradas a la zona de la calle Canónigos en la que se ha caído el muro, lo que incluye el puente de San Pablo desde la confluencia con el parador, la plaza de Ronda desde el túnel y la salida rodada.

  • efe / José del Olmo

    4 de 6

    Reclamo para curiosos

    Dolz ha pedido a los conquenses que no se aglomeren en los aledaños de las zonas que permanecen abiertas una vez que el paso a los tres puntos de confluencia a la zona del derrumbe "va a estar totalmente cercenado", y se ha felicitado por el hecho de que no haya habido ninguna desgracia personal, que era "lo que más me preocupaba", ha admitido en declaraciones a los periodistas.

  • efe / José del olmo

    5 de 6

    Obra de e emergencia

    La próxima semana se reunirá el Consorcio de la ciudad de Cuenca para declarar la obra de emergencia y unir el proyecto y la ejecución.

  • EFE / José del Olmo

    6 de 6

    Un derrumbe previsible

    El grupo municipal de Ciudadanos ha denunciado que desde 2019 ha reclamado en varias ocasiones al equipo de gobierno una solución “urgente al problema que era visible hace ya varios años" y ha reprochado la "pasividad e incapacidad" del Ejecutivo local para "tomar decisiones rápidas y eficaces que solucionaran el problema".

