Reclamo para curiosos

Dolz ha pedido a los conquenses que no se aglomeren en los aledaños de las zonas que permanecen abiertas una vez que el paso a los tres puntos de confluencia a la zona del derrumbe "va a estar totalmente cercenado", y se ha felicitado por el hecho de que no haya habido ninguna desgracia personal, que era "lo que más me preocupaba", ha admitido en declaraciones a los periodistas.

