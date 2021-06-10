Estás leyendo: Conoce a Grace, el primer robot sanitario diseñado para tratar a los pacientes de covid-19

Coronavirus Conoce a Grace, el primer robot sanitario diseñado para tratar a los pacientes de covid-19

El equipo de Hong Kong detrás del famoso robot humanoide Sophia está lanzando un nuevo prototipo, Grace, dirigido al mercado de la salud y diseñado para interactuar con los ancianos y los aislados por la pandemia de covid-19.

  • Grace, el robot sanitario creado por el covid-19.

    Grace, la humanoide creada por la pandemia

    Vestida con un uniforme de enfermera azul, Grace tiene rasgos asiáticos, cabello castaño  hasta el cuello y una cámara térmica en su pecho para tomar su temperatura y medir su capacidad de respuesta.

    Inteligencia artificial contra el virus

    Utiliza inteligencia artificial para diagnosticar a un paciente y puede hablar inglés, mandarín y cantonés. El equipo Hanson, que creó el famoso robot Sophia en Hong Kong, ha sido el creador también de Grace.

    Estimulación emocional a los pacientes

    "Puedo visitar a la gente y alegrarles el día con estimulación social ... pero también puedo hacer terapia de conversación, tomar biolecturas y ayudar a los proveedores de atención médica", dijo Grace a Reuters mientras estaba de pie junto a su "hermana", Sophia, en el creador Hanson.

    Refuerzo para el personal sanitario

    El parecido de Grace con un profesional de la salud y su capacidad de interacción social tiene como objetivo aliviar la carga del personal de primera línea del hospital abrumado durante la pandemia, dijo el fundador David Hanson.

    48 estímulos faciales para parecerse a los humanos

    "Una apariencia humana facilita la confianza y el compromiso natural porque estamos programados para interacciones humanas cara a cara", dijo Hanson, al explicar cómo Grace puede simular la acción de más de 48 músculos faciales principales.

    Una versión beta para agosto

    Awakening Health tiene la intención de producir en masa una versión beta de Grace para agosto, dijo David Lake, director ejecutivo de la empresa conjunta entre Hanson Robotics y Singularity Studio. Hay planes para implementarla por completo el próximo año en lugares como Hong Kong, China continental, Japón y Corea.

    La importancia de la salud mental en la pandemia

    El lanzamiento de Grace se produce cuando el impacto global del coronavirus ha hecho urgente la necesidad de robots humanoides, dijo Kim Min-Sun, profesor de comunicología en la Universidad de Hawai. Atrapados en casa durante los bloqueos de covid-19, muchas personas han tenido sus estados mentales afectados por pensamientos negativos.

