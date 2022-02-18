Estás leyendo: El desahucio de los octogenarios de Carabanchel, en imágenes

El desahucio de los octogenarios de Carabanchel, en imágenes

Un enorme despliegue de antidisturbios ejecuta el desahucio José Manuel y María de la casa en la que han viviendo durante 55 años. Pese a la gran presencia de activistas y vecinos para evitarlo, los ancianos se han quedado en la calle mientras siguen a la espera de un apartamento de emergencia del Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

    José Manuel Moreno, de 79 años, observa el despliegue policial para ejecutar su desahucio, junto a activistas por el derecho a la vivienda en Carabanchel, Madrid.

    Dos antidisturbios derriban la puerta del portal del domicilio de José Manuel y de su mujer en la calle Vía Carpetana 109 de Madrid para intentar desahuciarlos.

    Policías antidisturbios empujan a los activistas concentrados para suspender el desahucio del este matrimonio octogenario en el barrio de Carabanchel, Madrid.

    La Policía saca del portal a uno de los activistas que intentaban evitar el desalojo de José Manuel y María y en Carabanchel.

    Un antidisturbios sale del portal de José Antonio y María José tras derribar la puerta para desahuciarlos en la calle Vía Carpetana de Madrid.

    Usuarios del autobús urbano observan el despliegue policial para ejecutar el desalojo del matrimonio octogenario en Madrid.

    Un furgón de la Policía Nacional manchado durante el desahucio de José Manuel, de 79 años, y de su mujer, de 82, en la calle Vía Carpetana 109, de 82 años, en Carabanchel, a 18 de febrero de 2022, en Madrid.

    Un policía antidisturbios delante de las pancartas contra el desahucio de José Manuel y María, de 80 años, en Carabanchel, Madrid.

    Una vecina del matrimonio desahuciado, en la puerta del edificio en el que vivieron más de 50 años en la Vía Carpetana de Madrid.

