El Gobierno presenta sus cambios: Calviño, Díaz y Belarra prometen sus cargos

La ministra de Trabajo y nueva Vicepresidenta tercera, Yolanda Díaz; la ministra de Economía y nueva vicepresidenta segunda Nadia Calviño y la nueva ministra de Derechos Sociales Ione Belarra durante la ceremonia de jura o promesa de sus nuevos cargos ante el rey en el Palacio de la Zarzuela. (Juan Carlos Hidalgo | EFE)
El Gobierno presenta sus cambios
Yolanda Díaz en el centro; la ministra de Economía y nueva vicepresidenta segunda Nadia Calviño a la izquierda y la nueva ministra de Derechos Sociales Ione Belarra, a la derecha, llegan a la sala donde se celebra la ceremonia de jura del cargo. (Juan Carlos Hidalgo | EFE)
Cambios en el Gobierno
La nueva ministra de Derechos Sociales Ione Belarra promete su cargo ante el rey y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el Palacio de la Zarzuela. (Juan Carlos Hidalgo | EFE)
Cambios en el Gobierno
La ministra de Trabajo y nueva vicepresidenta tercera, Yolanda Díaz (i), promete su nuevo cargo ante el rey Felipe VI (2d) y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. (Juan Carlos Hidalgo | EFE)
Cambios en el Gobierno
La ministra de Economía y nueva vicepresidenta segunda Nadia Calviño también promete su cargo ante el rey. (Juan Carlos Hidalgo | EFE)
Cambios en el Gobierno
Nadia Calviño e Ione Belarra conversan con el rey y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez tras prometer el cargo. (Juan Carlos Hidalgo | EFE)
