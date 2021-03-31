Estás leyendo: El Gobierno presenta sus cambios: Calviño, Díaz y Belarra prometen sus cargos

fotogalería

El Gobierno presenta sus cambios: Calviño, Díaz y Belarra prometen sus cargos

madrid

  • Nuevo Gobierno
    1 de 6

    El Gobierno presenta sus cambios

    La ministra de Trabajo y nueva Vicepresidenta tercera, Yolanda Díaz; la ministra de Economía y nueva vicepresidenta segunda Nadia Calviño y la nueva ministra de Derechos Sociales Ione Belarra durante la ceremonia de jura o promesa de sus nuevos cargos ante el rey en el Palacio de la Zarzuela. (Juan Carlos Hidalgo | EFE)

  • 2 de 6

    El Gobierno presenta sus cambios

    Yolanda Díaz en el centro; la ministra de Economía y nueva vicepresidenta segunda Nadia Calviño a la izquierda y la nueva ministra de Derechos Sociales Ione Belarra, a la derecha, llegan a  la sala donde se celebra la ceremonia de jura del cargo. (Juan Carlos Hidalgo | EFE)

  • 3 de 6

    Cambios en el Gobierno

    La nueva ministra de Derechos Sociales Ione Belarra promete su cargo ante el rey y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el Palacio de la Zarzuela. (Juan Carlos Hidalgo | EFE)

  • 4 de 6

    Cambios en el Gobierno

    La ministra de Trabajo y nueva vicepresidenta tercera, Yolanda Díaz (i), promete su nuevo cargo ante el rey Felipe VI (2d) y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. (Juan Carlos Hidalgo | EFE)

  • 5 de 6

    Cambios en el Gobierno

    La ministra de Economía y nueva vicepresidenta segunda Nadia Calviño también promete su cargo ante el rey. (Juan Carlos Hidalgo | EFE)

  • 6 de 6

    Cambios en el Gobierno

    Nadia Calviño e Ione Belarra conversan con el rey y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez tras prometer el cargo. (Juan Carlos Hidalgo | EFE)

