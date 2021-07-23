Estás leyendo: La inauguración de los Juegos de Tokio, en imágenes

Juegos Olímpicos 2021

La inauguración de los Juegos de Tokio, en imágenes

En un estadio sin público debido a la pandemia de Covid-19, estos Juegos Olímpicos serán recordados, en principio, por llegar un año arde y no tener público en las gradas de las instalaciones. 

  • La delegación española entra al estadio olímpico de Tokio.

    REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

    1 de 10

    España en Tokio

    Saul Craviotto y Mireia Belmonte, abanderados de la delegación española en estos Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio. 

  • Protestas en el exterior del estadio olímpico de Tokio antes de la inauguración de los JJOO.

    REUTERS/Issei Kato

    2 de 10

    Protestas 

    Ha habido algunas protestas en el exterior del estadio olímpico de Tokio, antes de la inauguración de los Juegos.

  • Los atletas han ido colocándose en el centro del estadio tras desfilar con sus países en la ceremonia de inauguración de Tokio 2020.

    REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

    3 de 10

    Abanderados

    También alemania ha elegido dos abanderados, en este caso Laura Ludwig y Patrick Hausding.

  • Imagen del estadio de Tokio, vacío en plena inauguración de los JJOO.

    REUTERS/Peter Jebautzke

    4 de 10

    Vacío

    Imagen del estadio de Tokio, vacío en plena inauguración de los JJOO. Pese a todo, los fuegos artificiales han iluminado la noche en la ciudad.

  • Los atletas se sitúan en el centro del estadio olímpico de Tokio tras desfilar con sus países.

    REUTERS/Leah Millis

    5 de 10

    En el suelo

    Los atletas se sitúan en el centro del estadio olímpico de Tokio tras desfilar con sus países.

  • Impresionante vista del estadio de Tokio durante la inauguración de los Juegos Olímpicos, cuyas gradas han permanecido vacías por la pandemia de Covid-19

    REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

    6 de 10

    Nadie

    Impresionante vista del estadio de Tokio durante la inauguración de los Juegos Olímpicos, cuyas gradas han permanecido vacías por la pandemia de Covid-19.

  • Uno de los abanderados más esperados es el del microestado de Tonga; nunca decepciona

    FE/EPA/JOE GIDDENS

    7 de 10

    Tonga, naturalmente

    Uno de los abanderados más esperados es el del microestado de Tonga; nunca decepciona

  • La ceremonia de apertura de los JJOO ha contado con actuaciones visualmente potentes.

    EPA/EFE/JOE GIDDENS

    8 de 10

    Poderío visual

    Como cada cuatro años, la ceremonia de apertura de los JJOO es un derroche de imágenes, luz y sonido. Tokio no ha sido una excepción.

  • Espectacular juego de luces en la inauguración de los JJOO de Tokio 2020

    EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

    9 de 10

    Espectáculo

    Espectacular juego de luces en la inauguración de los JJOO de Tokio 2020.

  • Cientos de drones forman un globo terráqueo en el cielo de Tokio, durante la inauguración de sus Juegos Olímpicos

    EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

    10 de 10

    Drones

    Cientos de drones forman el logo de Tokio 2020 en el cielo de la ciudad, durante la inauguración de sus Juegos Olímpicos.

