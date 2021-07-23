La inauguración de los Juegos de Tokio, en imágenes

Actualizado:
España en Tokio
Saul Craviotto y Mireia Belmonte, abanderados de la delegación española en estos Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio.
Protestas
Ha habido algunas protestas en el exterior del estadio olímpico de Tokio, antes de la inauguración de los Juegos.
Abanderados
También alemania ha elegido dos abanderados, en este caso Laura Ludwig y Patrick Hausding.
Vacío
Imagen del estadio de Tokio, vacío en plena inauguración de los JJOO. Pese a todo, los fuegos artificiales han iluminado la noche en la ciudad.
En el suelo
Los atletas se sitúan en el centro del estadio olímpico de Tokio tras desfilar con sus países.
Nadie
Impresionante vista del estadio de Tokio durante la inauguración de los Juegos Olímpicos, cuyas gradas han permanecido vacías por la pandemia de Covid-19.
Tonga, naturalmente
Uno de los abanderados más esperados es el del microestado de Tonga; nunca decepciona
Poderío visual
Como cada cuatro años, la ceremonia de apertura de los JJOO es un derroche de imágenes, luz y sonido. Tokio no ha sido una excepción.
Espectáculo
Espectacular juego de luces en la inauguración de los JJOO de Tokio 2020.
Drones
Cientos de drones forman el logo de Tokio 2020 en el cielo de la ciudad, durante la inauguración de sus Juegos Olímpicos.
