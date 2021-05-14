Estás leyendo: Edificios destruidos y familias huyendo: las imágenes que deja el último ataque de Israel a la Franja de Gaza

Israel y Palestina Edificios destruidos y familias huyendo: las imágenes que deja el último ataque de Israel a la Franja de Gaza

La ofensiva ha provocado que la cifra de muertos ascienda a 119, entre ellos 31 niños, y el número de heridos palestinos se sitúe en más de 800.

madrid

Actualizado:
  • El humo y las llamas se elevan después de un ataque aéreo israelí en el norte de la franja de Gaza

    EFE

    1 de 9

    Humo y llamas

    El humo y las llamas se elevan después del ataque aéreo israelí en el norte de la franja de Gaza.

  • efe

    2 de 9

    Huyen del infierno

    Algunos palestinos huyen de sus hogares durante los ataques aéreos y de artillería de Israel.

  • reuters

    3 de 9

    Desde la ruina

    Palestinos sentados en un sofá rodeados de los escombros de su hogar destruido por las ofensivas israelíes en el este de la ciudad de Gaza.

  • reuters

    4 de 9

    Mirando a la ruina

    Un palestino mira desde su casa destrozada el que era su barrio, convertido ahora en un montón de escombros tras el ataque perpetrado por el Estado de Israel. 

  • reuters

    5 de 9

    Soldados israelíes, en la frontera

    Tres soldados de Israel caminan cerca de la frontera entre Israel y la Franja de Gaza, tras el ataque llevado a cabo por su país.

  • efe

    6 de 9

    Una familia huye 

    Una familia palestina huye de su casa en el barrio de Al Shejaeiya durante los ataques aéreos israelíes en el este de la ciudad de Gaza.

  • 7 de 9

    Llamas en Gaza

    El fuego y el humo se dejan ver entre los edificios tras un ataque israelí en el barrio de Al Shejaeiya en el este de la ciudad de Gaza.

  • reuters

    8 de 9

    Escapando junto a su hijo

    Una mujer palestina, que lleva a su hijo en brazos, huye de su casa durante los ataques aéreos y de artillería de Israel, mientras camina cerca de una torre destruida.

  • EFE

    9 de 9

    De fondo, la miseria

    Una mujer palestina, junto a una casa destruida tras la última ofensiva de Israel en la ciudad de Gaza.

