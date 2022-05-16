Estás leyendo: La 'luna de sangre' preside el cielo de mayo y se deja ver en distintas partes del mundo

Público
Público

En la noche de este 16 de mayo se ha producido un eclipse lunar que se ha podido apreciar en Europa, África y América. La luz solar incide en la atmósfera y después se refleja en el cuerpo celeste proporcionándole un tono rojizo.

Público

Actualizado:
  • La luna se ve durante un eclipse lunar en Aguimes, en la isla de Gran Canaria, España 16 de mayo de 2022.

    borja suárez/reuters

    1 de 10

    Gran Canaria

    La luna de sangre se ve durante el eclipse lunar en la localidad de Aguimes, en la isla de Gran Canaria.

  • Fotografía de la luna durante un eclipse hoy, en Río de Janeiro (Brasil).

    ANTONIO LACERDA/EFE

    2 de 10

    Brasil

    La luna roja, fotografiada a través de una palmera en Río de Janeiro (Brasil).

  • La luna se ve a través de las nubes detrás del radiotelescopio RT-70 en el pueblo de Molochnoye, Crimea 16 de mayo de 2022.

    aLEXEY PAVLISHAK/REUTERS

    3 de 10

    Crimea

    El satélite natural de la Tierra, tras el radiotelescopio RT-70 en el pueblo de Molochnoye, en Crimea.

  • MEX4027. PACHUCA (MÉXICO), 15/05/2022.- Fotografía de la luna durante un eclipse hoy, en Pachuca (México).

    dAVID MARTÍNEZ/EFE

    4 de 10

    México

    La luna durante el eclipse de sangre se alza en el cielo de Pachuca (México) rodeada de estrellas.

  • Fotografía de un eclipse de luna hoy, en el municipio de Santa Lucia (Honduras).

    gUSTAVO AMADOR/EFE

    5 de 10

    Honduras

    Encima de las montañas del municipio de Santa Lucia (Honduras), la luna se posiciona en un mar de nubes.

  • La gente ve una luna llena, conocida como la ' Luna de las Flores ', que se eleva detrás del Templo de Poseidón, antes de un eclipse lunar en el Cabo Sounion, cerca de Atenas, Grecia, el 15 de mayo de 2022.

    Alkis Konstantinidis/REUTERS

    6 de 10

    Grecia

    La luna roja se sitúa detrás del Templo de Poseidón, en el Cabo Sunio, cerca de Atenas.

  • Una luna llena se mueve a través de la sombra de la tierra durante un eclipse lunar de 'luna de sangre' en San Salvador, El Salvador, 15 de mayo de 2022.

    josé cabezas/reuters

    7 de 10

    El Salvador

    La luna llena teñida de rojo ilumina las calles de San Salvador.

  • La luna se ve durante el eclipse lunar en Skopje, Macedonia del Norte 16 de mayo de 2022.

    Ognen Teofilovski/reuters

    8 de 10

    Macedonia del Norte

    La luna roja se ve durante el eclipse en la capital de Macedonia del Norte, Skopje.

  • La Iglesia Ortodoxa Ucraniana de San Andrés se ve mientras la luna se mueve a través de la sombra de la tierra durante un eclipse lunar de 'luna de sangre', en Los Ángeles, California, EEUU, 15 de mayo de 2022.

    David Swanson/reuters

    9 de 10

    Estados Unidos

    La luna llena se coloca detrás de la iglesia ortodoxa ucraniana de San Andrés, en Los Ángeles (California).

  • La luna durante un eclipse sobre el Castillo de Salgo vista desde Salgotarjan, Hungría, a primeras horas del 16 de mayo de 2022. (Hungría)

    Peter Komka/efe

    10 de 10

    Hungría

    La luna de sangre, sobre el Castillo de Salgo vista desde Salgotarjan (Hungría).

