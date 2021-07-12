MadridActualizado:
Una mujer manifiesta su apoyo al gobierno cubano en una calle en La Habana
Cientos de cubanos salieron este domingo a las calles de La Habana al grito de "libertad" en manifestaciones pacíficas, que fueron interceptadas por las fuerzas de seguridad y brigadas de partidarios del Gobierno, produciéndose enfrentamientos violentos y arrestos.
Coches de la Policía volcados
En la imagen aparecen coches de policía volcados tras los disturbios de las manifestaciones en Cuba.
Un hombre es arrestado en una protesta en Cuba
Diversas organizaciones como Amnistía Internacional o Reporteros Sin Fronteras señalan al Gobierno cubano por brutalidad policial.
La Policía deteniendo al periodista Ramón Espinosa
El fotoperiodista español Ramón Espinosa es atacado por la Policía mientras cubría las manifestaciones en La Habana.
Un militar observa a los manifestantes
Un integrante de las brigadas especiales observa a personas tras la protesta contra el Gobierno de Cuba, por una calle del pueblo San Antonio de los Baños (Cuba).
Manifestantes con la bandera de Cuba
Manifestantes en apoyo al Gobierno cubano se manifiestan en una calle en La Habana.
Una pancarta que reza "abajo la dictadura, patria y vida"
Un manifestante en Cuba lleva una pancarta contra el gobierno de Díaz-Canel al que tacha de dictatorial.
Los manifestantes con una imagen de Fidel Castro
Manifestantes a favor del Gobierno muestran la imagen de Fídel Castro, el antiguo presidente.
Manifestantes alejándose de los militares
Los manifestantes se alejan de la línea que forman los militares para bloquear la calle durante las protestas en Cuba.
Manifestantes gritan esloganes contra el Gobierno
Un grupo de personas grita consignas contra el Gobierno de Cuba durante las protestas.
