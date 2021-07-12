Estás leyendo: Las imágenes de las calles de Cuba durante las protestas

Manifestaciones en Cuba Las imágenes de las calles de Cuba durante las protestas

Cuba se encuentra en una grave crisis económica y sanitaria que ha llevado a sus ciudadanos a manifestarse contra el presidente Díaz-Canel.

  • Una mujer manifiesta su apoyo al gobierno cubano hoy, en una calle en La Habana (Cuba).

    EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

    Una mujer manifiesta su apoyo al gobierno cubano en una calle en La Habana 

    Cientos de cubanos salieron este domingo a las calles de La Habana al grito de "libertad" en manifestaciones pacíficas, que fueron interceptadas por las fuerzas de seguridad y brigadas de partidarios del Gobierno, produciéndose enfrentamientos violentos y arrestos.

  • YAMIL LAGE / AFP

    Coches de la Policía volcados 

    En la imagen aparecen coches de policía volcados tras los disturbios de las manifestaciones en Cuba.

  • YAMIL LAGE / AFP

    Un hombre es arrestado en una protesta en Cuba

    Diversas organizaciones como Amnistía Internacional o Reporteros Sin Fronteras señalan al Gobierno cubano por brutalidad policial.

  • CRÉDITOADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP
    La Policía deteniendo al periodista Ramón Espinosa

    El fotoperiodista español Ramón Espinosa es atacado por la Policía mientras cubría las manifestaciones en La Habana.

  • EFE/Yander Zamora

    Un militar observa a los manifestantes

    Un integrante de las brigadas especiales observa a personas tras la protesta contra el Gobierno de Cuba, por una calle del pueblo San Antonio de los Baños (Cuba).

  • EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

    Manifestantes con la bandera de Cuba

    Manifestantes en apoyo al Gobierno cubano se manifiestan en una calle en La Habana.

  • REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

    Una pancarta que reza "abajo la dictadura, patria y vida"

    Un manifestante en Cuba lleva una pancarta contra el gobierno de Díaz-Canel al que tacha de dictatorial.

  • REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

    Los manifestantes con una imagen de Fidel Castro

    Manifestantes a favor del Gobierno muestran la imagen de Fídel Castro, el antiguo presidente.

  • REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

    Manifestantes alejándose de los militares

    Los manifestantes se alejan de la línea que forman los militares para bloquear la calle durante las protestas en Cuba.

  • REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

    Manifestantes gritan esloganes contra el Gobierno

    Un grupo de personas grita consignas contra el Gobierno de Cuba durante las protestas.

