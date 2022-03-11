Estás leyendo: MAPA | Así avanzan las tropas rusas en Ucrania

MAPA | Así avanzan las tropas rusas en Ucrania

Las fuerzas ucranianas continúan resistiendo la ofensiva desde distintas direcciones.

madrid

  • Mapa del avance de las tropas rusas en Ucrania actualizado a las 23 horas del día 10 de marzo.
    La situación cuando se cumplen 16 días desde el inicio de la guerra

    Continúa el bloqueo de Mariúpol mientras se evacúa a civiles en el norte del país. Las fuerzas ucranianas continúan resistiendo la ofensiva desde distintas direcciones.

