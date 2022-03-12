Estás leyendo: El mapa de la guerra en Ucrania: así avanzan las tropas rusas

Guerra Rusia - Ucrania El mapa de la guerra en Ucrania: así avanzan las tropas rusas

MADRID

  • Mapa de la invasión de Rusia a Ucrania en el día 17

    Estado de la invasión rusa a Ucrania cuando cumple el día 17

    Los bombardeos en este decimoséptimo día de guerra han proseguido sobre instalaciones y poblaciones del oeste de Ucrania, en acciones como la que ha destruido por completo en las últimas horas el aeródromo militar en Lutsk. También han seguido los ataques cerca de Kiev y el asedio a la ciudad portuaria de Mariúpol.

