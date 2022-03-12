Estado de la invasión rusa a Ucrania cuando cumple el día 17
Los bombardeos en este decimoséptimo día de guerra han proseguido sobre instalaciones y poblaciones del oeste de Ucrania, en acciones como la que ha destruido por completo en las últimas horas el aeródromo militar en Lutsk. También han seguido los ataques cerca de Kiev y el asedio a la ciudad portuaria de Mariúpol.
