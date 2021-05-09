Estás leyendo: Pocas mascarillas y muchos macrobotellones: las fotos de las aglomeraciones en España tras el fin del estado de alarma

Final estado de alarma Pocas mascarillas y muchos macrobotellones: las fotos de las aglomeraciones en España tras el fin del estado de alarma

Los centros de las grandes ciudades vivieron en la madrugada de este domingo varias aglomeraciones con motivo del final de medidas como el estado de alarma y el toque de queda.

MADRID

Actualizado:
  • 09/05/2021. Varias personas se amontonan en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid celebrando el final del estado de alarma entre bailes y bebidas. - Reuters

    SUSANA VERA / REUTERS

    1 de 9

    El final del estado de alarma

    Varias personas se amontonan en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid para celebrar, entre abrazos, bailes y bebidas, y sin guardar la distancia de seguridad, el final del estado de alarma.

  • ISABEL INFANTES / EUROPA PRESS

    2 de 9

    Ambiente festivo en Toledo

    Muchos jóvenes se reúnen en las calles de Toledo tras las 00:00 horas después de conocer que el Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha no prolongará el toque de queda.

  • NACHO DOCE / REUTERS

    3 de 9

    Fiesta sin mascarillas en Barcelona

    Varias personas organizan un botellón en el barrio barcelonés del Born sin mascarillas ni otras medidas anticovid.

  • QUIQUE GARCÍA / EFE

    4 de 9

    Aglomeraciones en las calles

    En la imagen, el Passeig Lluis Companys de la capital catalana, donde cientos de personas se han concentrado para beber y bailar tras el fin del estado de alarma.

  • MARÍA JOSÉ LÓPEZ / EUROPA PRESS

    5 de 9

    Las terrazas se llenan en Sevilla

    En la primera noche sin el toque de queda, las terrazas de Sevilla llegan a estar abarrotadas de gente.

  • MARÍA JOSÉ LÓPEZ / EUROPA PRESS

    6 de 9

    Sin distancia ni mascarilla

    A pesar de la multitud que ocupa las terrazas en Sevilla, mucha gente festeja el fin del toque de queda sin preocuparse de las medidas sanitarias recomendadas.

  • LUCA PIERGIOVANNI / EFE

    7 de 9

    Cánticos y bailes al pasar las 00:00 horas en Madrid

    Varias personas cantan con la mascarilla retirada en la Puerta del Sol tras caer el estado de alarma y conocer la decisión del Gobierno autonómico de relajar las restricciones.

  • LUCA PIERGIOVANNI / EFE

    8 de 9

    Aglomeraciones frente a la Policía

    Numerosas personas celebran un botellón frente a la Policía Local, en Madrid.

  • NACHO DOCE / REUTERS

    9 de 9

    Alcohol y fiesta en Barcelona

    Los asistentes celebran, mientras la Policía patrulla la zona, el fin del estado de alarma entre alcohol y música.

