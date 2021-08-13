Estás leyendo: Las mejores fotos de las Perseidas

Las mejores fotos de las Perseidas

Solo hay que alejarse de la contaminación lumínica de las poblaciones para disfrutar de estas famosas estrellas fugaces, también llamadas lágrimas de San Lorenzo, y que durante estas noches están viviendo su apogeo.

Agencias

Actualizado:
  • Las Perseidas tienen su origen en el cometa 109P/Swift-Tuttle que, con sus cerca de 26 km de diámetro es actualmente el mayor objeto que se acerca de forma periódica a la Tierra.

    Amir Cohen (REUTERS)

  • Cuando el cometa se aproxima a nuestra estrella, se calienta y emite los chorros de gas y pequeñas partículas sólidas que forman su cola.

    Pedro Puente Hoyos (EFE)

  • Así se pudo ver anoche la Vía Láctea durante el pico de máxima intensidad de las Perseidas desde el pico Tres Mares de Cantabria.

    Pedro Puente Hoyos (EFE)

  • Sólo hay que alejarse de la contaminación lumínica de las poblaciones para disfrutar de estas famosas estrellas fugaces.

    Pedro Puente Hoyos (EFE)

  • Las Perseidas también se conocen como las lágrimas de San Lorenzo por aparecer en fechas próximas a su festividad.

    Brais Lorenzo (EFE)

  • Una estrella fugaz cruza el cielo durante la lluvia de estrellas conocida como perseidas sobre el yacimiento arqueológico Stobi, cerca de Negotino (Macedonia del Norte).

    Georgi Likovski (EFE)

