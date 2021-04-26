MADRIDActualizado:
-
'Nomadland', la ganadora de la ceremonia
El equipo de la película 'Nomadland' posa en la sala de prensa después de conseguir las estatuillas a la mejor película, mejor dirección y mejor actriz protagonista por el papel de Frances McDormand.
-
Yuh-Jung Youn consigue una estatuilla
La veterana Yuh-Jung Youn consigue el Oscar por 'Minari'. La artista surcoreana ofreció un emotivo discurso y flirteó con Brad Pitt. "¿Dónde estaba usted cuando estábamos rodando?", preguntó al actor.
-
Thomas Vinterberg, Óscar a la mejor cinta internacional
El director de Dinamarca Thomas Vinterberg consigue el Oscar por 'Otra ronda'. Al recoger el galardón, recordó a su hija, que falleció en un accidentes antes del comienzo del rodaje.
-
Daniel Kaluuya logra el Oscar a mejor actor de reparto
Daniel Kaluuya recibió la estatuilla al convertirse en el mejor actor de reparto por 'Judas y el mesías negro'.
-
La guionista Emerald Fennell y su galardón
Emerald Fennell consiguió el Oscar a mejor guion original por la película 'Una joven prometedora'.
-
Florian Zeller y su debut en la gran pantalla
El escritor y director francés Florian Zeller gana el Oscar a mejor guion adaptado por 'El padre'.
-
Soul, mejor película de animación
Soul, que recibió el Oscar a mejor película de animación, también consiguió una estatuilla a mejor banda sonora, que recibieron Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross.
-
Glenn Close, nominada por octava vez
Glenn Close fue una de las nominadas a mejor actriz de reparto, pero no consiguió lograr ninguna estatuilla.
-
Zendaya y su vestido amarillo
La joven actriz Zendaya, que no estaba nominada al Oscar, lució un destacado vestido amarillo que no pasó inadvertido en la ceremonia.
-
Sergio López-Rivera, estatuilla a mejor maquillaje
El español Sergio López-Rivera, junto a Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson, consiguió el Óscar a mejor maquillaje y peluquería por 'La madre del blues'.
Más fotonoticias
