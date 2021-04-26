Estás leyendo: Las mejores imágenes de los Oscar de la pandemia

Premios Oscar Las mejores imágenes de los Oscar de la pandemia

'Nomadland' se alzó en en la 93 edición de los Óscar consiguiendo las estatuillas a mejor película, mejor dirección y mejor actriz protagonista.

    'Nomadland', la ganadora de la ceremonia

    El equipo de la película 'Nomadland' posa en la sala de prensa después de conseguir las estatuillas a la mejor película, mejor dirección y mejor actriz protagonista por el papel de Frances McDormand.

    Yuh-Jung Youn consigue una estatuilla

    La veterana Yuh-Jung Youn consigue el Oscar por 'Minari'. La artista surcoreana ofreció un emotivo discurso y flirteó con Brad Pitt. "¿Dónde estaba usted cuando estábamos rodando?", preguntó al actor.

    Thomas Vinterberg, Óscar a la mejor cinta internacional

    El director de Dinamarca Thomas Vinterberg consigue el Oscar por 'Otra ronda'. Al recoger el galardón, recordó a su hija, que falleció en un accidentes antes del comienzo del rodaje. 

    Daniel Kaluuya logra el Oscar a mejor actor de reparto

    Daniel Kaluuya recibió la estatuilla al convertirse en el mejor actor de reparto por 'Judas y el mesías negro'.

    La guionista Emerald Fennell y su galardón

    Emerald Fennell consiguió el Oscar a mejor guion original por la película 'Una joven prometedora'. 

    Florian Zeller y su debut en la gran pantalla

    El escritor y director francés Florian Zeller gana el Oscar a mejor guion adaptado por 'El padre'.

    Soul, mejor película de animación

    Soul, que recibió el Oscar a mejor película de animación, también consiguió una estatuilla a mejor banda sonora, que recibieron Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross.

    Glenn Close, nominada por octava vez

    Glenn Close fue una de las nominadas a mejor actriz de reparto, pero no consiguió lograr ninguna estatuilla. 

    Zendaya y su vestido amarillo

    La joven actriz Zendaya, que no estaba nominada al Oscar, lució un destacado vestido amarillo que no pasó inadvertido en la ceremonia. 

    Sergio López-Rivera, estatuilla a mejor maquillaje

    El español Sergio López-Rivera, junto a Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson, consiguió el Óscar a mejor maquillaje y peluquería por 'La madre del blues'. 

