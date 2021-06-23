Estás leyendo: La salida de la cárcel de los presos del 'procés', en imágenes

Presos del procés La salida de la cárcel de los presos del 'procés', en imágenes

Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull, Dolors Bassa, Carme Forcarell, Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Cuixart han salido en libertad tras el indulto del Gobierno, después de pasar tres años y medio en prisión.

madrid

Actualizado:
  • Los presos del procés a su salida en Lledoners

    Albert Gea/REUTERS

    1 de 8

    Los presos del procés han abandonado la cárcel pasadas las 12.00 horas 

    Los nueve presos han salido de Lledoners este miércoles después de que el Tribunal Supremo ha ordenado su excarcelación en aplicación del indulto parcial del Gobierno.

  • Albert gea/reuters

    2 de 8

    Jordi Cuixart celebra su salida de la prisión de Lledoners

    Los presos del 'procés' han pasado más de tres años y medio en prisión.

  • 3 de 8

    Los presos del 'procés' sostienen una pancarta donde se lee "Freedom for Catalonia" (Libertad para Catalunya)

    El Ejecutivo catalán y el Parlament ofrecerán en los próximos días una recepción oficial para los indultados.

  • Quique García/EFE

    4 de 8

    Los presos independentistas saludan a los simpatizantes congregados en Lledoners

    Los líderes independentistas indultados han salido este miércoles de sus respectivas prisiones prometiendo que seguirán "trabajando" por hacer realidad la independencia de Catalunya.

  • QUIQUE GARCÍA/EFE

    5 de 8

    Los exconsellers Josep Rull y Jordi Turull se abrazan ante los simpatizantes

    En el día en el que los líderes del 'procés' han salido de prisión, Pedro Sánchez ha avisado a los independentistas de que no planteen ahora la autodeterminación de Catalunya porque no tiene encaje en la Constitución.

  • QUIQUE GARCÍA/EFE

    6 de 8

    El presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, saluda al exconseller Josep Rull 

    Los presos del 'procés' han reafirmado su compromiso por la independencia: "No nos callarán".

  • QUIQUE GARCÍA/EFE

    7 de 8

    El exconseller Raül Romeva se dirige a los simpatizantes

    "Hoy seguimos en el camino, seguimos trabajando, sumando por que la república no es una opción, es una necesidad", ha defendido Romeva.

  • DAVID BORRAT/efe

    8 de 8

    La exconsellera Dolors Bassa a su salida del Centro Penitenciario de Puig de les Basses

    La exconsellera Dolors Bassa ha dicho a su salida que "la represión no ha acabado".

