El rugido del volcán de La Palma en imágenes: la ceniza entierra la isla

El volcán de Cumbre Vieja en La Palma sigue arrojando lava y gases incansablemente, mientras los ciudadanos se ven afectados por la mala calidad del aire y los depósitos de ceniza. Al drama de perder hogares y cultivos se suma las agotadras jornadas de limpieza y el estado de los cementerios de la zona en un día tan especial como el de Todos los Santos.

    Más actividad

    El volcán de Cumbre Vieja ha vuelto a reactivar su fase efusiva este domingo, después de haber estado expulsando densas columnas de cenizas.

    La UME en acción

    Efectivos de la UME y del Ejército de Tierra durante las tareas de limpieza de la ceniza residual de la colada sur tras la erupción del volcán Cumbre Vieja.

    Drama a cámara lenta

    Las coladas del volcán Cumbre Vieja continúan amenazando numerosas viviendas en su recorrido hacia la costa.

    Turistas

    El volcán de Cumbre Vieja en La Palma se ha convertido en este puente en un gran atractivo turístico y la gran afluencia de personas y medios de comunicación en el mirador de Tajuya ha obligado a la Policía Local a establecer controles en la zona.

    Cementerio de cenizas

    Tumbas cubiertas de ceniza en el cementerio de Los Llanos de Aridane, en la isla de La Palma, por el volcán. Los isleños trabajan duro para tratar de limitar las lápidas de cara al Día de Todos los Santos.

    Sin descanso en Los Llanos de Aridane

    La limpieza de los nichos ha sido especialmente dura este año debido a las cenizas constantes del volcán de La Palma.

    Espectáculo nocturno

    El volcán de Cumbre Vieja de La Palma continúa con su actividad durante este puente.

    A vista de pájaro

    Un dron sobrevuela la erupción del volcán de La Palma. Los expertos coinciden en asegurar que es imposible prever el final de este fenómeno.

    Destrucción inevitable

    Una de las centenares de casas que han sido doradas por la lava del volcán en el oeste de la isla de La Palma.

