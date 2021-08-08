Sayonara a los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020

EFE\/EPA\/WU HONGLa antorcha ol\u00edmpica en la ceremonia de clausuraLa llama ol\u00edmpica viajar\u00e1 desde Tokio hasta Par\u00eds, donde se celebraran los siguientes Juegos en 2024.EFE\/EPA\/WU HONGLos fuegos artificiales sobre el cielo nip\u00f3nEstos Juegos Ol\u00edmpicos el atleta espa\u00f1ol Chuso Garc\u00eda Bragado consigue el r\u00e9cord de participaci\u00f3n con 8 olimpiadas.EFE\/ Lavandeira JrLa alcaldesa de Par\u00eds ondea la bandera de los JJOOEl pa\u00eds con m\u00e1s medallas es Estados Unidos con 113, de las cuales 39 son de oro.EFE\/ Lavandeira JrEspect\u00e1culo musical durante la ceremonia de clausuraLas tres medallas de oro ganadas en Tokio llegaron en dos deportes nuevos en el programa ol\u00edmpico, el k\u00e1rate y la escalada, y en el tiro, una disciplina que no pisaba el podio desde 2004.EFE\/ Lavandeira JrLa karateca Sandra S\u00e1nchez ondea la bandera de Espa\u00f1aEn un primer momento, tanto S\u00e1nchez como su compa\u00f1ero Damian Quintero iban a ser abanderados, pero el COI dictamin\u00f3 que solo pod\u00eda ser uno.EFE\/ Kai F\u00f6rsterling"Arigato": Jap\u00f3n se despide de los Juegos Ol\u00edmpicosAdi\u00f3s a unas olimpiadas con muchas reivindicaciones pol\u00edticas, feministas y antirracistas.
