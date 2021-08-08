Estás leyendo: Sayonara a los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020

Sayonara a los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020

La abanderada española en la ceremonia de clausura ha sido la karateka Sandra Sánchez. Los deportistas nacionales consiguen 17 medallas, las mismas que en Río 2016. 

EFE

madrid

  • La llama de los Juegos Olímpicos en la ceremonia de clausura.

    EFE/EPA/WU HONG

    1 de 6

    La antorcha olímpica en la ceremonia de clausura

    La llama olímpica viajará desde Tokio hasta París, donde se celebraran los siguientes Juegos en 2024.

  • Los fuegos artificiales en los JJOO

    EFE/EPA/WU HONG

    2 de 6

    Los fuegos artificiales sobre el cielo nipón

    Estos Juegos Olímpicos el atleta español Chuso García Bragado consigue el récord de participación con 8 olimpiadas.

  • La alcaldesa de París ondea la bandera de los JJOO.

    EFE/ Lavandeira Jr

    3 de 6

    La alcaldesa de París ondea la bandera de los JJOO

    El país con más medallas es Estados Unidos con 113, de las cuales 39 son de oro.

  • Espectáculo musical durante la ceremonia de clausura de los Juegos Olímpicos 2020

    EFE/ Lavandeira Jr

    4 de 6

    Espectáculo musical durante la ceremonia de clausura

    Las tres medallas de oro ganadas en Tokio llegaron en dos deportes nuevos en el programa olímpico, el kárate y la escalada, y en el tiro, una disciplina que no pisaba el podio desde 2004.

  • La abanderada española, la karateca Sandra Sánchez (c), ondea la bandera de España

    EFE/ Lavandeira Jr

    5 de 6

    La karateca Sandra Sánchez  ondea la bandera de España

    En un primer momento, tanto Sánchez como su compañero Damian Quintero iban a ser abanderados, pero el COI dictaminó que solo podía ser uno.

  • Fin del espectáculo de la ceremonia de clausura de los JJOO.

    EFE/ Kai Försterling

    6 de 6

    "Arigato": Japón se despide de los Juegos Olímpicos

    Adiós a unas olimpiadas con muchas reivindicaciones políticas, feministas y antirracistas.

