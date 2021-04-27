Estás leyendo: La superluna de 2021 ilumina el cielo de abril en todo el mundo

La superluna de 2021 ilumina el cielo de abril en todo el mundo 

Es uno de los fenómenos astronómicos más destacados del  abril y se podrá ver en su mayor esplendor este martes por la noche. Sin embargo, ya se ha dejado ver este lunes, dejando imágenes de su aparición en diferentes localizaciones.

Madrid

  • La luna llena "superluna" hoy Lunes sobre las torres de la catedral de Santiago de Compostela.

    Lavandeira.JR/EFE

    La superluna brilla sobre las torres de la catedral de Santiago de Compostela

    El fenómeno se produce cuando la distancia entre la Tierra y la Luna es muy pequeña, de unos 357.378 kilómetros, y nuestro satélite se encuentra en fase de luna llena.

  • Eduardo Briones/Sevilla

    Su luz se asoma en el Sagrado Corazón en San Juan de Aznalfarache en Sevilla 

    Esta es la primera superluna de 2021, las otras tendrán lugar el 26 de mayo y el 26 de junio.

    En Cuba, la Habana dormía bajo su destello

    Según la NASA, el término de superluna surgió en 1979 y por el astrónomo Richard Nolle, pero en España por también se le conoce como luna del huevo.

  • Reuters

    Nueva York amanece de color rosado

    El término 'rosa' viene del florecer de una planta silvestre en Estados Unidos y Canadá llamada Phlox o musgo rosa.

  • Murad Seze/Reuters

    La mezquita Camlica en Estambul bajo la superluna

    No hará falta telescopio para poder apreciarla, pero los expertos recomiendan alejarse de las grandes ciudades para evitar la contaminación lumínica.

  • Salvador Velásco/EFE

    Navegando bajo la luz de la luna en Panamá

    Esta noche su reflejo será aún más grande, por lo que se podrá fotografiar con mayor nitidez.

  • Hannah Mckay/Reuters

    La luna llena se eleva sobre el teleférico de Emirates Air Line en Londres

    En la noche del 26 al 27 de abril, sobre las 05:31 horas según el Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN), se podrá ver desde España este evento astronómico en su plenitud.

  • Toby Melville/Reuters

    La luna detrás del círculo de piedra de Stonehenge cerca de Amesbury

    En España la super luna rosa vendrá acompañada además de la lluvia de estrellas líridas, con una tasa de actividad de entre 18 y 20 meteoros por hora.

