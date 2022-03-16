Estás leyendo: El terremoto en Japón, en imágenes

Japón ha activado la alerta de tsunami a causa de un terremoto de magnitud 7,3 frente a las costas de las prefecturas de Fukushima y Miyagi. El seísmo ha provocado cortes eléctricos y desperfectos.

  • Se ven casas y edificios en un paro eléctrico en el área después de un terremoto en el distrito de Toshima en Tokio.

    REUTERS/Issei Kato

    1 de 10

    Se ven casas y edificios en un paro eléctrico en el área después de un terremoto en el distrito de Toshima en Tokio.

  • Partes de la pared de un edificio cayeron en una calle de Fukushima, en el noreste de Japón, la madrugada del 17 de marzo de 2022.

    EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

    2 de 10

    Partes de la pared de un edificio cayeron en una calle de Fukushima, en el noreste de Japón.

  • El piso de un restaurante está cubierto de platos y productos rotos en Fukushima, noreste de Japón, a fines del 16 de marzo de 2022.

    EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

    3 de 10

    El piso de un restaurante está cubierto de platos y productos rotos en Fukushima, noreste de Japón.

  • Un policía se encuentra junto a una calle de tráfico directo durante un corte de energía en Tokio a primeras horas del 17 de marzo de 2022, después de que un poderoso terremoto de magnitud 7,3 sacudiera el este de Japón.

    Philip FONG / AFP

    4 de 10

    Un policía se encuentra junto a una calle de tráfico directo durante un corte de energía en Tokio.

  • La gente compra en una tienda en una zona residencial durante un corte de energía en el distrito de Koto en Tokio

    PHILIP FONG / AFP

    5 de 10

    La gente compra en una tienda en una zona residencial durante un corte de energía en el distrito de Koto en Tokio.

  • Mobiliario y electrodomésticos quedan esparcidos por un terremoto en un apartamento de Fukushima.

    kyodo / reuters

    6 de 10

    Mobiliario y electrodomésticos quedan esparcidos por un terremoto en un apartamento de Fukushima.

  • La pared de un edificio de condominios se ve parcialmente colapsada después de un terremoto en Fukushima, Japón.

    KYODO / REUTERS

    7 de 10

    La pared de un edificio de condominios se ve parcialmente colapsada después de un terremoto en Fukushima, Japón.

  • Una acera dañada antes de la estación de Fukushima en Fukushima, noreste de Japón, a principios del 17 de marzo de 2022.

    EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

    8 de 10

    Una acera dañada antes de la estación de Fukushima en Fukushima, noreste de Japón.

  • Productos cayeron de los estantes de una tienda de conveniencia en Sendai, noreste de Japón, a finales del 16 de marzo de 2022.

    EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

    9 de 10

    Productos cayeron de los estantes de una tienda de conveniencia en Sendai, noreste de Japón.

  • Una calle se oscurece debido a la escasez de electricidad debido a un fuerte terremoto en Musashino, suburbios de Tokio, Japón, a finales del 16 de marzo de 2022.

    EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS

    10 de 10

    Una calle se oscurece debido a la escasez de electricidad debido a un fuerte terremoto en Musashino, suburbios de Tokio, Japón.

