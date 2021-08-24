madridActualizado:
-
Abanderados
El equipo paralímpico español en Tokyo 2020, capitaneado por los dos abanderados: la nadadora Michelle Alonso y el ciclista Ricardo Ten.
-
Desde fuera
En los alrededores del estadio, la gente aprovechaba para fotografiar los fuegos artificiales de la ceremonia.
-
Protestas
Antes de la ceremonia, se ha aglutinado un grupo de manifestantes en los alrededores del Estadio Olímpico
-
Las banderas
Las banderas de los países que van a participar en esta edición de los Juegos Paralímpicos.
-
Desde Atenas
Durante la Ceremonia de Apertura, se van pasando la llama olímpica, que parte desde Atenas, para que se mantenga encendida durante los Juegos en el estadio.
-
La llama
Como en cada edición, encienden la llama olímpica que permanecerá prendida hasta la clausura de los Juegos
-
Equipo español
Atletas de la selección española durante la ceremonia
-
Baile
Un grupo de bailarines durante el espectáculo de la Ceremonia de Apertura
-
El personal
El personal que ha trabajado en la Ceremonia de Aperutra
-
Fuegos artificiales
Los fuegos artificiales iluminan el cielo de Tokio durante la Ceremonia. En este caso, las vistas son desde el mirador Shibuya Sky
