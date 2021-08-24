Estás leyendo: La inauguración de los Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio, en imágenes

La ceremonia de inauguración ha dado el pistoletazo de salida para que arranque la competición paralímpica, que también estará marcada por las restricciones y la falta de público en los estadios por la covid-19. 

  • 24/08/2021 Abanderados en Tokyo 2020

    Israel Gardyn Martin

    1 de 10

    Abanderados

    El equipo paralímpico español en Tokyo 2020, capitaneado por los dos abanderados: la nadadora Michelle Alonso y el ciclista Ricardo Ten. 

  • 24/08/2021 El exterior de la ceremonia de apertura

    Issei Kato

    2 de 10

    Desde fuera

    En los alrededores del estadio, la gente aprovechaba para fotografiar los fuegos artificiales de la ceremonia. 

  • 24/08/2021 Protestas antes de la ceremonia de apertura en Tokyo

    issei kato

    3 de 10

    Protestas

    Antes de la ceremonia, se ha aglutinado un grupo de manifestantes en los alrededores del Estadio Olímpico

  • 24/08/2021 Banderas ceremonia Tokyo 2020

    MOLLY DARLINGTON

    4 de 10

    Las banderas

    Las banderas de los países que van a participar en esta edición de los Juegos Paralímpicos.

  • 24/04/2021 La llama olímpica

    Molly Darlington

    5 de 10

    Desde Atenas

    Durante la Ceremonia de Apertura, se van pasando la llama olímpica, que parte desde Atenas, para que se mantenga encendida durante los Juegos en el estadio. 

  • 24/08/2021 Encienden la llama olímpica

    iván alvarado

    6 de 10

    La llama

    Como en cada edición, encienden la llama olímpica que permanecerá prendida hasta la clausura de los Juegos

  • 24/08/2021 Equipo español en Tokyo 2020

    Lisi Niesner

    7 de 10

    Equipo español

    Atletas de la selección española durante la ceremonia

  • 24/08/2021 Espectáculo durante la Ceremonia de Tokyo 2020

    Bernadett Szabo

    8 de 10

    Baile

    Un grupo de bailarines durante el espectáculo de la Ceremonia de Apertura

  • 24/08/2021 Personal durante la ceremonia de apertura de Tokyo 2020

    Lisi Niesner

    9 de 10

    El personal

    El personal que ha trabajado en la Ceremonia de Aperutra

  • 24/08/2021 Fuegos artificales durante Tokyo 2020

    Kim Kyung-Hoon

    10 de 10

    Fuegos artificiales

    Los fuegos artificiales iluminan el cielo de Tokio durante la Ceremonia. En este caso, las vistas son  desde el mirador Shibuya Sky

