Remodelación del Gobierno Las imágenes de la toma de posesión de los nuevos ministros del Gobierno

Las nuevas incorporaciones en el Ejecutivo prometen este lunes sus cargos ante el rey.

    EFE/Ballesteros

    1 de 5

    El rey Felipe VI y el presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez (6i), posan para la foto de familia tras el acto de toma de posesión de los nuevos miembros del equipo de Gobierno en un acto celebrado este lunes en el Palacio de La Zarzuela, en Madrid.

  • EFE/Ballesteros

    2 de 5

    La nueva ministra de Justicia, Pilar Llop, que como titular de la cartera pasa a ocupar su lugar como Notaria Mayor del Reino, promete su cargo ante el rey Felipe VI, en un acto celebrado este lunes en el Palacio de La Zarzuela, en Madrid. 

  • EFE/Ballesteros POOL

    3 de 5

    El rey Felipe VI y el presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, observan a la nueva ministra de Ciencia e innovación, Diana Morant, durante el acto de toma de posesión.

  • EFE/Ballesteros POOL

    4 de 5

    La nueva ministra de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, Raquel Sánchez, promete su cargo ante el rey Felipe VI.

  • EFE/Ballesteros POOL

    5 de 5

    La nueva ministra de Política Territorial y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez, promete su cargo ante el rey Felipe VI.

